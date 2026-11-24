Trump family cryptocurrency projects generated 635 million from token launch

The financial trajectory of the $TRUMP memecoin highlights a stark divergence between the wealth accumulated by the Trump family and the losses sustained by external investors. According to Donald Trump's June financial disclosure, the token launch generated at least $635 million for his family. By April, cumulative profits from four primary cryptocurrency projects had reached $2.3 billion, while the family's stake in Trump Media & Technology Group was valued at an additional $430 million. In contrast, aggregate losses for external participants across the five largest Trump family crypto projects exceeded $5 billion. The $TRUMP token, which previously peaked at $75, has recently fallen below $1, hitting a historic low.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump

This decline is evident in the scaling back of events for major token holders. A dinner for top owners held last Sunday at Trump National in Sterling, Virginia, was significantly smaller than a similar gala in May 2025. While the May event invited 220 investors holding a combined $148 million in assets, this recent gathering featured participants with only $8.6 million in total holdings. Guest selection was based on token volume and holding duration, with 185 wallets initially qualifying, though only 130 addresses were ultimately listed on the club's website.

Blockchain data analysis conducted by Public Citizen at the request of Reuters revealed that more than half of the wallets on the list are linked to exchanges that prohibit U. S. residents from trading. This suggests that the primary capital backing the project now belongs to foreign users rather than American citizens. Despite the asset's market value collapse, Donald Trump framed support for the cryptocurrency as a matter of national economic competitiveness during his address, warning that otherwise, China would assume leadership in the sector. Attendees noted a reduction in the event's luxury compared to previous gatherings, which had featured high-profile figures like billionaire Justin Sun, who held $18.5 million in tokens in May 2025 but was absent from the recent dinner.