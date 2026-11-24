Costa Rica Abolishes Withholding Tax on Services Performed Entirely Abroad

Costa Rica's General Directorate of Taxation (Dirección General de Tributación) has issued new clarifications that alter the withholding tax obligations for companies engaging foreign contractors. Under the updated guidance, payments for services rendered entirely outside the country are no longer subject to Costa Rican withholding tax. This shift aligns administrative practice with existing legislation and removes a previous double-taxation burden on businesses.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tamarindowiki, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Costa Rica

Previously, tax authorities applied an extended interpretation of territoriality: if funds left the accounts of a Costa Rican company, the income was considered derived from a local source, triggering tax withholdings even if the work was performed entirely abroad by foreign specialists or consultants. The new directives, including documents MH-DGT-OF-0458-2026 and MH-DGT-DNTI-DCN-CONSDGT-00000009-2026, shift the focus from the payer to the physical location where the service is generated. If the service is fully rendered abroad, no tax withholding is required at the time of fund transfer.

This adjustment is most significant for industries relying on international outsourcing, including IT and digital services (software development, system support, cloud services), marketing campaigns targeting external markets, and legal consulting for transactions in foreign jurisdictions. For businesses, this removes the previous necessity to absorb tax costs above contract values or to reduce partner fees to account for local levies, thereby enhancing budget predictability and competitiveness.

However, experts caution that the removal of the tax burden is not automatic and requires strict documentation. Companies bear the burden of proof that services were provided extraterritorially, necessitating detailed contracts and work reports confirming the absence of contractor activity within Costa Rica. Additionally, if services are mixed-partly domestic and partly foreign-the tax authority may classify the entire income as local unless the stages of work are clearly separated in documentation. It is also critical to note that these tax letters are advisory; final decisions in disputes rest with the courts, and audit practices may retain older approaches during a transition period.

These clarifications represent a step toward harmonizing practice with Law No. 10.381, enacted in 2023, which established the territoriality principle. For entrepreneurs, this is a signal to review international contract structures. With proper documentation, businesses can plan budgets more predictably and enhance global competitiveness without the risk of unexpected surcharges or penalties.