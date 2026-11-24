Seatrium cuts 220 Singapore roles as it narrows yard network to three sites

Approximately 220 employees at Singapore-based offshore and marine group Seatrium will lose their jobs as part of the company's first workforce restructuring since its 2023 formation from the merger of Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine. The layoffs, announced on November 24, represent about 2 per cent of the group's Singapore workforce, which stood at around 11,100 employees during the 2025 financial year, according to the company's sustainability report.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Repair of a cargo ship at the shipyard

The reduction in headcount is directly linked to a consolidation of Seatrium's physical footprint in Singapore. The group is accelerating the optimisation of its local facilities, narrowing its operations to three remaining yards: Benoi Yard, Pioneer Yard, and Tuas Yard. These sites will focus on "best-fit work” to support global projects, while Admiralty Yard, which has been progressively scaled down, is scheduled to be returned to the government in 2028 as planned. Seatrium stated that this streamlining of its yard network, reduced from 15 facilities in 2023 to 11 currently, renders certain roles misaligned with its new operating model and organisational structure.

Retrenchment packages and support mechanisms

In response to the job losses, Seatrium, in coordination with the Seatrium Employees' Union (SEU), has structured a retrenchment package in line with the Tripartite Advisory on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment. This framework governs the financial obligations the company owes to affected workers, ensuring they receive compensation consistent with tripartite guidelines rather than ad hoc settlements.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the Skills and Workforce Development Agency, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute have formed a task force to oversee the transition. This body is working with Seatrium and SEU to provide employment assistance, including job matching and career coaching through the national employment platform e2i and external career transition service providers. SEU President Atyyah Hassan confirmed that the union was engaged early in the process and that outplacement support will be provided to all affected employees.

Seatrium CEO Chris Ong noted that the company reviewed redeployment opportunities and invested nearly S$7 million in employee training in 2025, delivering over 600,000 training hours globally. However, the company asserts that the retrenchments are distinct from routine workforce movements driven by project lifecycles, citing the "rapid pace of changes” in the operating environment as the primary driver for the structural reduction in staff.