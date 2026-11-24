Mandaue City government mobilizes doctors to combat surge in local dengue patients

Mandaue City is preparing to expand its hospital infrastructure and mobilize emergency medical personnel in response to a recent surge in dengue fever cases that has strained local healthcare facilities. The city government plans to add up to 10 new beds to Mandaue City Hospital and initiate urgent hiring of doctors to relieve congestion in emergency departments, a move prompted by the sustained increase in patients since October.

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Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, Chief of Mandaue City Hospital, explained that the facility is operating at a critical juncture. The hospital currently manages a shared capacity of 25 beds across pediatric, adult, and maternity services. As cases spiked, the administration explored ways to accommodate more patients without dismantling existing services, leading to the decision to maximize space within the current building structure.

However, expanding bed capacity alone does not resolve the regional strain on healthcare resources. Dargantes noted a significant operational challenge: referring overflow patients to nearby hospitals is difficult because surrounding facilities are also saturated with high patient volumes. "We don't decline patients. We try to refer them, but we also understand that the hospitals surrounding us are already full," she stated. This bottleneck necessitates a more robust local response rather than a reliance on inter-hospital transfers.

Emergency Coordination and Staffing

To address these gaps, Mandaue City Councilor Carlo Fortuna announced that Mayor Thadeo Jovito "Jonkie” Ouano will convene an emergency meeting with the City Health Office and concerned barangay officials. The agenda will focus on defining hospital bed requirements, securing additional medical staff, and facilitating the emergency hiring of doctors specifically to augment the emergency room's capacity.

Fortuna emphasized that immediate intervention is critical in dengue management, noting that "time is of the essence" for patients. The city's strategy relies on a combination of capacity expansion and closer coordination with barangay health offices to strengthen early detection and community monitoring.

Medical experts in the city are also urging strict compliance with follow-up protocols. Dargantes highlighted a dangerous misconception among patients: that the subsiding of fever around the fourth or fifth day of illness indicates recovery. In dengue, this phase is often when symptoms can become more critical. "Even if the doctor tells you to come back for a follow-up, you should really make sure to return. Follow-up consultations are important," she advised. The hospital is working with the City Health Office to identify patients who can be appropriately managed through outpatient care, thereby freeing up hospital resources for those requiring intensive inpatient treatment.