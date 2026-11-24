Kazakhstan Launches Regional Hub for Kenyan Coffee and Tea Trade

Kazakhstan is moving to establish a regional hub for trading, storing, and distributing Kenyan coffee and tea. The initiative was advanced during a business forum in Nairobi, organized by the Kazakh embassy, where representatives from major Kenyan firms-including Sasini PLC, Gacharaga Tea Factory, and Rosie Van Dyke Company-discussed the project's implementation.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Hot coffee and coffee beans

This development stems from agreements reached during Kenyan President William Ruto's state visit to Kazakhstan on May 19-20, 2026. Kazakh Ambassador to Kenya Barlybay Sadykov stated that the hub would provide Kenyan suppliers with a foothold in the Kazakh market and serve as a gateway to broader Central Asian trade routes.

Negotiations focused on operational specifics, including transport logistics, the construction of warehouse infrastructure, packaging standards, and raw material quality requirements. The discussions also explored the potential for private capital and investment from Kenyan companies to support deep processing and establish direct commercial links between enterprises in both nations.