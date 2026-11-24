Squadron Energy files for Australia's largest 1,000 MW battery near Lithgow

Andrew Forrest's Squadron Energy has moved to file a scoping report for a 1,000 MW battery storage facility near Lithgow, New South Wales, a project that, if realised, would be the largest of its kind in Australia. The proposal sits on a site of approximately 660 hectares, cleared for grazing, located about 25 kilometres north of Lithgow and 130 kilometres north-west of Sydney. The facility is designed with up to eight hours of storage capacity, a technical specification intended to provide grid stability and firming services within the National Electricity Market (NEM).

The core of the proposal is not merely the installation of inverters and cells, but their integration into the existing high-voltage grid. Squadron plans to connect the battery to an existing 500 kV transmission line. This connection is critical to the project's function: the battery is intended to manage grid inertia and balance the peaks and troughs of renewable generation, allowing for a higher share of wind and solar power to be integrated without compromising frequency stability. The company currently has the only wind farm under construction in New South Wales, positioning this battery project as a complementary infrastructure move within its portfolio.

The financial and regulatory status of the project remains in its early stages. With an estimated value of $1.5 billion, the project has not yet secured committed finance or construction approvals beyond the initial scoping phase. Squadron aims to begin construction in 2030, a timeline that suggests a long period of planning, environmental assessment and community consultation. This delay is partly driven by the site's proximity to sensitive local dynamics. The proposed battery sits adjacent to the Cullen Valley coal mine and approximately 1.2 kilometres from Alinta Energy's proposed 500 MW Ben Bullen wind project, near the village of Ben Bullen, which has a population of 166. The area is already a focal point for energy transition, slated to host wind projects such as Sunny Corner and Mount Lambie, alongside other battery proposals including Mt Piper, Wallerawang, Pinecrest, Great Western and Ivanhoe, and the Mt Lyell pumped hydro storage project.

The economic context of the site is defined by the phase-out of coal. The Wallerawang coal-fired power station has already closed, and the Mt Piper coal generator is due to close within the next decade. While several coal mines in the region are still operating, some are seeking approvals for expansions, creating a complex landscape of declining and extending extractive industries. Squadron acknowledges this transition, stating its intent to engage with local residents and businesses to identify opportunities for community benefit. The company has indicated it will enter into a voluntary planning agreement (VPA) with the Lithgow City Council, committing to a benefit-sharing rate of $150 per megawatt-hour per annum, in line with New South Wales guidelines. This financial mechanism is designed to provide direct funding for local infrastructure, education, health and environmental initiatives, distinguishing the project's social contract from its pure technical function. The outcome of this process will determine not only the physical construction of a large-scale battery but also the extent to which a community transitioning from coal generation can capture tangible economic value from the new energy infrastructure.