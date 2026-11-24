Department of Energy targets 101 Mindanao gas stations for ignoring government price adjustments

The Department of Energy (DOE) has issued Show Cause Orders to 101 fuel stations across Mindanao after monitoring revealed they failed to implement two consecutive mandated price rollbacks during the current State of National Energy Emergency.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Gas stations at the filling station

The DOE-Mindanao Field Office (DOE-MFO) identified these establishments through targeted inspection operations. The stations must now explain why they ignored the prescribed price adjustments or face administrative sanctions. This regulatory move targets the disconnect between government-mandated reductions and the actual pump prices paid by motorists and transport operators in the region.

Beyond the initial 101 stations, the DOE is leveraging local government units (LGUs) to widen its oversight. Four LGUs have already flagged an additional 16 stations for non-compliance, while six other establishments voluntarily corrected their pricing after LGU reports were filed. The DOE-MFO is currently awaiting further reports from other LGUs to determine if more stations require legal orders.

Impact on Consumers and Enforcement

For households and businesses in Mindanao, the failure of these stations to pass on price rollbacks means higher operational costs during a period of national energy instability. The DOE's enforcement effort aims to prevent opportunistic pricing by retailers who may be absorbing the benefit of lower procurement costs instead of passing them to the consumer.

While eight stations voluntarily implemented the rollbacks prior to the DOE's intervention, the agency maintains that inspections will continue until all reported violations are addressed. The DOE-MFO has urged the public to report suspected overpricing through official channels to ensure transparency in the regional fuel market.