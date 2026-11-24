Philippines education secretary warns expulsion for bullying under new tiered discipline rules

Education Secretary Sonny Angara has warned that students found guilty of bullying may face expulsion under the Department of Education's (DepEd) strengthened disciplinary framework. The warning follows a reported bullying incident at Ciriaco L. Icamina Sr. National High School in Malinao, Aklan, and comes as the agency intensifies its crackdown on campus violence and harassment.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Shaw Air Force Base is licensed under Public domain Bullying

The sanctions are grounded in DepEd Order 006, s. 2026, also known as the Guidelines on Ensuring a Safe and Motivating Learning Environment (ESMLE). Issued on March 24, 2026, the policy consolidates various learner protection guidelines and establishes a tiered system for disciplinary interventions based on the gravity of the offense.

A Tiered Approach to Discipline

Under Section 21 of the ESMLE policy, the level of penalty is tied to the nature and severity of the bullying act:

Minor Offenses: Verbal insults, pranks, or physical contact that does not cause injury may result in a written reprimand for the first offense, followed by three-day and five-day suspensions for subsequent offenses.

Verbal insults, pranks, or physical contact that does not cause injury may result in a written reprimand for the first offense, followed by three-day and five-day suspensions for subsequent offenses. Serious Offenses: Stalking, intimidation, theft, or inflicting slight physical injuries carry a five-day suspension for the first offense, non-readmission for the second, and exclusion for the third.

Stalking, intimidation, theft, or inflicting slight physical injuries carry a five-day suspension for the first offense, non-readmission for the second, and exclusion for the third. Severe/Complex Offenses: Incidents involving serious physical injuries requiring at least 10 days of medical intervention, or the distribution of videos intended to shame or degrade learners, may warrant immediate exclusion even on the first offense.

The policy also mandates that students responsible for bullying and their parents undergo an intervention program led by school counselors. To prevent arbitrary penalties, Section 16 ensures due process: parents and students must receive written notice of the complaint and evidence, with a five-day window to respond before a written decision is issued by the disciplinary authority.

Institutional Accountability in Davao City

The move toward stricter national sanctions coincides with local efforts in Davao City to hold institutions accountable. On November 5, a video surfaced showing a Grade 9 student at Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) allegedly assaulting a classmate with a mop and belt in a restroom. Following its own disciplinary proceedings, the university dismissed the student on November 12 and established a task force to review its internal reporting and protection mechanisms.

The incident has prompted the Davao City Council to act. On November 17, the council approved two resolutions condemning bullying and calling for the immediate convening of the city's Anti-Bullying Council. Councilor Lorenzo Benjamin Villafuerte, author of the Davao City Anti-Bullying Ordinance, noted that 5,728 youth in the city experienced bullying in 2025, though he clarified that these figures still require verification regarding whether they were formally reported to schools.

Legal and Administrative Risks for Schools

Local officials are now pushing for accountability that extends beyond the students to the school administrators. Under Ordinance No. 0192-23, schools that fail to address bullying complaints may face administrative sanctions, including the potential non-renewal of business permits for repeated unresolved cases. However, Villafuerte acknowledged that the ordinance's implementing rules and regulations have yet to be finalized by the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang has gone further, proposing that school heads who deliberately ignore bullying incidents should face criminal liability. He has urged Congress to amend the Anti-Bullying Act (Republic Act 10627) to include administrative and criminal penalties for administrators who conceal records or neglect their duties to protect learners.

While the DepEd Davao Region monitors the AdDU case, regional spokesperson Dodong Atillo noted that private schools maintain the authority to conduct their own proceedings, though dissatisfied parties may elevate their grievances to DepEd. Meanwhile, the victim in the Ateneo case has been referred to the City Social Welfare and Development Office for psychological assessment as the family considers filing criminal charges against the 15-year-old perpetrator.