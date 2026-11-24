Kazakhstan halts Latin alphabet transition as education officials refine spelling rules

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a law establishing a new Latin-based alphabet for the Uzbek language. The legislation defines the new script as consisting of 28 letters and one apostrophe, replacing the previous system which comprised 26 letters and three letter combinations.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Официальный веб-сайт Агентства культурного наследия Республики Узбекистан, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Bukhara, Uzbekistan

The updated character set includes standard Latin letters along with specific diacritical marks, such as Ğ, Ö, Ş, and Ç, concluding with the apostrophe used for the glottal stop. According to the official document, these graphical and orthographic changes are based on specialist research and are intended to simplify writing and support the development of the language. The law will take effect six months after its official publication.

Regulations governing the transition period mandate that existing documents, banknotes, and securities containing the previous script remain valid. Signage, indicators, and attributes of state bodies featuring the old letter forms or the state emblem will continue to be used until they wear out or until deadlines specified in the implementation program are met.

In Kazakhstan, the full transition to a Latin script remains pending the final approval of an alphabet and spelling rules. The Ministry of Science and Higher Education reports that the project is currently being refined by specialists from universities, the National Scientific and Practical Center "Tıl-Qazy-na,” and the Institute of Linguistics. Significant budgetary funds allocated for this alphabetic shift have been returned to the general budget following adjustments to work plans. Previously, state bodies and regional administrations were advised to refrain from installing banners or signs using the Latin script.