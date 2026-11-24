Kazakhstan government: strict procurement rules now favor domestic goods and industrial clusters

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Construction is moving toward a structural shift in how special economic zones (SEZs) operate, planning to transfer management to private and foreign investors who will act as development operators. Minister Yersayin Nagaspaev told LS that this model requires these operators to actively attract capital, manage projects, and provide services to businesses, fundamentally changing the state's role from direct manager to facilitator of private sector activity.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Free economic zones. Port industrial zone

A critical operational change involves the timing of infrastructure readiness. Instead of waiting for investors to arrive, engineering and production infrastructure within the SEZs must be completed beforehand. To achieve this, the ministry is negotiating a $1.3 billion financing package from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). This precondition addresses a historical bottleneck where delayed infrastructure discouraged capital investment. Additionally, the ministry is implementing a project selection system based on capacity balance analysis to prevent production duplication and the creation of excess supply that the market cannot absorb.

Beyond the zones, the ministry is building a supplier ecosystem around large industrial plants. A new model for industrial clusters is being developed to strengthen cooperation with small and medium-sized businesses. Regulatory procurement rules are being tightened to mandate the purchase of domestic goods, with penalties introduced for non-compliance, directly linking local production capacity to state and corporate spending. Under the "People's Construction" program, the ministry will analyze demand for construction materials to identify specific locations for new manufacturing launches, aligning industrial output with verified sectoral needs.

Current operational metrics indicate that Kazakhstan plans to realize 200 projects worth 1.7 trillion tenge this year, aiming to create over 17,000 jobs. As of now, 130 of these projects are already launched. The bulk of this investment is concentrated in machine building (approximately 1 trillion tenge) and the food industry (over 760 billion tenge), with additional new enterprises opening in the construction materials sector.