Legal experts in New Delhi analyzed the three-pronged test for state data intrusion

The tension between national security imperatives and the fundamental right to privacy has moved beyond theoretical debate into a critical examination of state mechanism and oversight. During a high-level discussion organised by Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co (SAM) in New Delhi on November 22, senior legal luminaries analysed whether technology-enabled surveillance should be precluded by privacy protections, highlighting a systemic gap between policy intent and implementation safeguards.

The discourse, adjudicated by former Chief Justices of India U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud, along with senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, revealed a sharp divide in how the State's surveillance apparatus is perceived. Proponents of the motion argued that the evolving nature of threats-specifically terrorism, cybercrime, and financial fraud-renders absolute privacy an impractical barrier to public safety. Former Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand cited the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks as a concrete example where CCTV footage was indispensable for reconstructing perpetrator movements, suggesting that legitimate security requirements must occasionally override individual privacy.

This perspective was echoed by senior advocate Balbir Singh, who pointed to the increasing vulnerability of institutions to data breaches, arguing that the State requires proactive technological capabilities to identify threats before they materialise. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma further narrowed the legal lens, arguing that the debate centers not on the existence of privacy or surveillance, but on whether privacy should 'preclude' the state from acting.

Conversely, the opposition focused on the structural risks of state overreach. Senior advocate C A Sundaram cautioned that the pursuit of perceived dangers can often result in outcomes worse than the threats themselves, particularly when national security is used as a blanket justification for excessive surveillance of financial and communication records. Former Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Rajiv Shakdher emphasised that any state intrusion must strictly adhere to the three-pronged test established in the 2017 Justice K S Puttaswamy versus Union of India judgment: legality, legitimate purpose, and proportionality.

The discussion shifted from general principles to specific systemic bottlenecks when Justice D Y Chandrachud raised the issue of facial recognition technology (FRT). He questioned the legality of the Delhi Police's use of FRT during protests at Jantar Mantar and the duality of AI-enabled cameras-noting that while such technology is deployed for humanitarian purposes, such as tracing missing persons at the Mahakumbh, the same infrastructure could be repurposed to identify and target protesters.

Further systemic concerns were raised regarding the distribution of surveillance costs. Senior advocate Nandita Rao highlighted that mass surveillance often disproportionately affects women and vulnerable groups, who may face intimidation or blackmail. She proposed a shift in state priority, suggesting that investment in public infrastructure, education, and professional policing would provide more sustainable protection than technological surveillance.

The debate concluded with a call for a shift in the authorisation process. Justice Lalit questioned the risk of indiscriminate data collection during financial monitoring, while Justice Shakdher argued that executive authorisation is an insufficient safeguard, advocating instead for the requirement of judicial warrants to prevent arbitrary state intrusion.