Ruabon station lift installation delayed until late 2027

The installation of lifts at Ruabon Station is not expected to begin until late 2027, a delay driven by the station's Grade II-listed status and the time required to integrate new machinery into a protected heritage structure. According to Network Rail, the detailed design phase will run until the summer of 2027, at which point the scheme will require final funding approval before construction can start.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Feliciano Guimarães, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ People waiting for a train at the railway station

The core constraint is physical: the station's architecture. To provide step-free access to the northbound platform, the proposal involves adding a "jack-in-the-box” lift to the existing footbridge. Because both the station and the footbridge are listed buildings, the engineering cannot proceed on a standard timeline. Network Rail is currently working with Wrexham Council to determine how to restore and preserve historic features while accommodating the new mechanical equipment. This preservation work is the limiting factor in the current schedule, not a lack of intent or immediate funding.

The project has been on the Access for All programme list since 2021, but only reached the detailed design stage in January of this year. The lag between programme inclusion and design finalisation is typical for listed sites, where every modification requires consultation with heritage authorities. Until the structural integration of the lift is fully designed and approved, no construction contract can be let.

The delay has drawn criticism from local representatives, including Ruabon councillor Alison Tynan and Wrexham Council deputy leader Dave Bithell. The issue was recently raised in Parliament by Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr MP Steve Witherden, who noted that the Access for All programme is 20 years old, yet Ruabon's northbound platform still lacks step-free access. He challenged Secretary of State for Wales Stephen Kinnock on the pace of improvements across Welsh stations.

Kinnock confirmed that Ruabon is one of 23 stations across Great Britain selected to progress to the next stage of the programme. He acknowledged the specific technical solution: a jack-in-the-box lift, a vertical transportation system designed to operate within existing structures with minimal external footprint. This choice of equipment is dictated by the site's physical limitations; a standard external lift would likely clash with the listed fabric of the station.

Helen Hodgson, Senior Sponsor at Network Rail Wales and Borders, stated that further funding has been secured from the Department for Transport to move the scheme forward. The current focus is on how the lifts will be added to the existing footbridge, ensuring accessibility for wheelchair users, parents with pushchairs, and passengers with heavy luggage. The next critical milestone is the completion of the design work in summer 2027, which will determine the final cost and construction timeline.

Until that design phase is complete, the station's accessibility remains unchanged. The physical reality is that the heritage status of the building dictates the pace of engineering, and the solution requires a bespoke integration of modern machinery into a 19th-century structure. The frustration expressed by local politicians and passengers is a direct consequence of this complex, stage-dependent process.