Kyrgyz regional funding rises to 5.2 billion som but spending gaps persist

Funding for regional development funds in Kyrgyzstan increased from 1 billion soms in 2021 to 5.2 billion soms in 2026, according to Azamat Kadyraliev, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration. Despite the growth in available resources, Kadyraliev reported instances of untimely fund utilization and ineffective spending in several districts.

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Under-utilization of Allocated Funds

Data provided by the Presidential Administration indicates significant discrepancies between allocated and spent funds in specific regions:

Issyk-Kul Regional Fund: Out of 19.3 million soms allocated, only 3.6 million soms were utilized.

Out of 19.3 million soms allocated, only 3.6 million soms were utilized. Chatkal District: 105 million soms remained unused out of a total allocation of 181 million soms.

Misallocation and Infrastructure Delays

The administration identified cases where funds intended for territorial development were redirected toward administrative overhead. In the Jety-Oguz district, more than 7.9 million soms were spent on purchasing furniture and equipment for state institutions rather than on regional development projects.

Issues were also noted regarding the execution of infrastructure contracts. A project to install lighting on the Balykchy-Korumdu road, funded by the Issyk-Kul regional "Kumtor" fund, remains unfinished. The contract, which stipulated a completion date of July 15, 2026, involved an allocation of 350 million soms for a 99.8 km stretch of road.

During the implementation phase, the scope of the project was reduced from 99.8 km to 90 km. However, the total cost of the project remained unchanged despite the reduction in the length of the road to be illuminated. The completion of this project is cited as a priority due to the World Nomad Games.