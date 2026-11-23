Uzbekistan Social Reform: Several districts in Navoiy Region declared free from unemployment

In Navoiy Region, Uzbekistan, the reduction of poverty is measured by the concrete status change of 19,700 individuals rather than abstract social welfare metrics. According to Lutfullo Khyrulloyev, head of the Regional Department for Poverty Reduction and Employment, the number of poor residents decreased from 46,500 (4.2% of the population) at the start of the year to 26,800 (2.4%) over nine months. Simultaneously, the unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% to 3.6%, reducing the number of unemployed persons by 1,800. These figures indicate a shift in the structure of employment, driven by the formalization of labor and the channeling of credit resources into the micro-project economy.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Игорь Сергачев is licensed under Все права защищены Cleaning the river

Employment plans exceeded

The mechanism for moving workers from the shadow economy to the legal sector exceeded its targets. Between January and September, authorities planned to provide permanent jobs for 22,400 people, but the actual figure reached 25,200, resulting in a 113% fulfillment rate. The distribution of new jobs across economic sectors highlights where labor demand is concentrated:

Services sector: 5,275 people;

Low-income groups via banking interaction: 10,484 people;

Agriculture: 2,202 people;

Construction: 711 people.

The statistics on the legalization of jobs are particularly significant. Against a plan of 27,200 units, 34,200 job positions were actually brought out of the informal sector. This means that more than 34,000 workers now receive official income, a critical factor for their access to banking products and social protection.

Micro-credit as a tool for income growth

The number of residents with increased incomes in the region reached 149,100, exceeding the planned target of 120,200 by nearly 30%. The primary channels for this growth were loans to small and medium businesses (70,961 people) and seasonal agricultural work (37,358 people).

In collaboration with mahalla (microdistrict) heads and "mahalla-bank” employees, 10,891 micro-projects totaling 923.4 billion som were implemented over nine months. These projects ensured employment for 23,006 people. Sectoral analysis shows agriculture as the priority (6,771 projects), followed by services (2,312) and industry (1,808). A key indicator of targeted assistance is that 3,237 of these projects involve members of families previously registered as low-income.

Support for social registers and land use

A comprehensive support system has been established for families included in social registers. Over ten months, 20,660 services were provided to 14,467 families (51,600 people). Specific outcomes include the employment of 7,300 individuals, preferential loans for 3,700, and the involvement of 8,600 in entrepreneurship. Additionally, subsidies and loans were allocated for 160 people.

Land resources are utilized as a base for job creation. Out of 12,800 hectares of household plots managed by 143,100 households, a significant portion is actively cultivated: 9,500 hectares for main crops, 8,200 hectares for secondary crops, and 782.8 hectares for autumn sowing. The principle of "one plot — one product” has been implemented on 3,000 hectares of rented land. Furthermore, orchards covering 628 hectares were created, providing permanent employment for 2,728 people.

A new financing mechanism designed to enhance the precision of aid allowed for the full funding of 528 projects worth 2.4 billion som through subsidies and 127 projects worth 6.1 billion som through preferential loans. Projects worth 2.2 billion som were also formed with the participation of five small and medium business leaders.

The effectiveness of these measures is reflected in the status of several territories: the cities of Navoiy, Zarafshon, and Gazgan, as well as the Naboqor, Uchkuduk, and Tuman districts, have been designated as "regions free from poverty and unemployment.” However, according to the department, a key challenge remains ensuring the targeted use of allocated funds and the sustainability of new jobs, as true success is measured not by one-time employment but by the formation of stable income for every family.