A decision has been reached to abolish the daily 100-somoni fee imposed on taxi drivers in Dushanbe. The move follows a meeting of the State Commission for the Implementation of Digital Reforms on November 23, chaired by Rustam Emomali-Chairman of the Upper House (Majlisi Milli), Mayor of Dushanbe, and head of the commission.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Dushanbe, Tajikistan

While the decision to end the fee is documented, the timeline for its execution is not. Official communications do not specify whether the change takes effect immediately or is deferred to 2027. The only firm date provided is January 1, 2027, when a new system for obtaining permits via the Single Portal of State Services will be implemented.

The 100-somoni daily charge, scheduled for widespread application in 2025, had become a flashpoint for drivers who argued that their margins could not sustain such a fixed cost. In an official statement, the Dushanbe municipal government justified the reversal as a means to "reduce driver expenses and remove administrative restrictions." However, the statement offers no details on how the new operational model or payment structures will function.

Currently, taxi drivers in the capital are required to operate under the umbrella of the "Jura" company. Under the existing system, drivers must pay the 100-somoni daily fee regardless of whether they earn a profit. This arrangement resulted from a municipal "reform" two years ago that consolidated the market-previously consisting of approximately 10 companies-into four new entities under the Jura umbrella.

The ownership of these four companies remains undisclosed, leaving the ultimate beneficiaries of the daily fees unidentified. This lack of transparency persists despite the scale of the operation: according to the Ministry of Transport, these companies manage 12,000 taxis in Dushanbe, though drivers claim the actual number is significantly higher.

The shift in control is also institutional. While the Ministry of Transport is nominally responsible for regulating transport quality and operations nationwide, the management and oversight of Dushanbe's taxi services have been transferred exclusively to the city administration.

The official rhetoric claims the new measures are aimed at creating a "transparent and accessible system" and "legalizing self-employment." In practice, the transition moves the sector from a known, albeit unpopular, daily fee toward a new regulatory framework whose financial implications for drivers remain undefined.