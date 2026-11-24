Fifty SMRT buses to carry AEDs on routes serving senior-heavy areas

Fifty SMRT buses operating on services 979 and 991 will be fitted with automated external defibrillators (AEDs), extending the AED-on-Wheels programme to routes serving areas with high concentrations of senior residents and limited access to stationary life-saving equipment. The initiative, launched by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in partnership with SMRT and the Singapore Heart Foundation (SHF), places these devices on vehicles that ply remote neighbourhoods and routes passing near community medical institutions.

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The operational mechanism relies on the immediate availability of the AED during transit or while the bus is stopped. In the event of a cardiac arrest, the onboard device can be used by bus captains, commuters, or Community First Responders (CFRs). CFRs are activated via the myResponder app and can flag down an AED-equipped bus to retrieve the device for an emergency nearby. This allows for intervention before SCDF paramedics arrive, addressing the critical window where survival chances drop by approximately 7% to 10% for every minute defibrillation is delayed.

Bus captains on these specific services have undergone training in basic first aid, firefighting, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) alongside AED operation. The selection of services 979 and 991 was driven by their route geography, which includes remote areas with fewer stationary AEDs and proximity to medical facilities, as noted in the joint statement by SCDF, SMRT, and SHF on Nov 23.

Programme Scale and Sponsorship

This addition brings the total number of AED-equipped vehicles in the AED-on-Wheels programme to more than 540. The programme has expanded to include nine partners across the public transport, private-hire, logistics, and courier industries. SMRT was the first partner when the scheme was introduced in November 2015, starting with 100 taxis.

The Singapore Heart Foundation has sponsored the 50 AEDs for this latest installation. Since the programme's inception, SHF has sponsored 218 AEDs, including repurposed devices, and contributed close to $1 million to the initiative as of November 2026. Professor Tan Huay Cheem, chairman of SHF, described the mobile AEDs as a critical resource because buses and taxis are consistently on the road, providing a mobile point of care that can assist victims before emergency services reach the scene.

Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming highlighted that while more than 5,600 AEDs are already installed in Housing and Development Board (HDB) blocks and condominiums, cardiac arrests occur outside these residential perimeters. The integration of AEDs into the public transport network addresses this gap by bringing life-saving equipment into public spaces and transport corridors.

SHF has also identified private areas as a priority for future installations, noting a relative lack of AEDs in these sectors compared to public housing. Plans for installations in these private domains are currently underway, aiming to further broaden the geographical coverage of accessible defibrillation technology.