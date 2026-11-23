Singapore Airlines launches 24-hour Sydney service via new Western airport

On November 23, 2026, Singapore Airlines (SIA) launched its inaugural daily service to Western Sydney International Airport (WSIA), with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong becoming the first foreign leader to land at the facility. The new route introduces a specific operational mechanism that addresses a long-standing capacity constraint in Sydney's air travel network: the nighttime curfew at the primary gateway.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Оксана Лазаренко is licensed under Все права защищены Landing of a large passenger aircraft on the runway

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (SYD), the city's main terminal, enforces a strict curfew from 11 pm to 6 am, limiting night-time departures and arrivals. WSIA operates on a 24-hour basis, removing this restriction. SIA's new service, flight SQ262, departs WSIA at 11:55 pm and arrives at Changi Airport in Singapore at 5:15 am the following morning. This schedule leverages WSIA's ability to handle late-night operations, a capability unavailable at SYD, to capture demand that would otherwise be constrained or require less efficient connections.

The new flight complements, rather than replaces, SIA's existing four daily services to Sydney Kingsford Smith. By adding WSIA as a second gateway, the airline offers a distinct operational choice for passengers. The primary functional benefit is improved connectivity through Changi. SIA stated that WSIA's terminal facilities and late-night departure capacity allow passengers to connect through Singapore to more than 135 destinations served by the SIA Group. This creates a more flexible hub-and-spoke dynamic for Greater Sydney travelers, particularly those seeking red-eye options or specific connection times that conflict with SYD's curfew.

WSIA, located at Badgerys Creek, began commercial passenger flights on October 25, 2026. The site was confirmed in 2014 and construction commenced in 2018, marking the completion of a decades-long infrastructure project aimed at alleviating congestion at SYD. SIA was the first international airline to commit to serving the new airport in 2024. With the addition of this route, SIA now operates services to eight airports in Australia. The launch also served as a diplomatic signal, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese describing the enhanced air connectivity as a reflection of close bilateral economic and technological ties between the two nations.