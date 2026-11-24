S$4 million resilience fund to cover heat insurance for informal workers in Southeast Asia

A new US$3 million resilience fund has been established to provide targeted material support and financial protections for vulnerable populations in Southeast Asia facing the impacts of a "super El Nino." Managed by the Asia Climate Philanthropy Advisory (ACPA) and the Asia Community Foundation, the initiative shifts from general climate funding to specific, evidence-based interventions designed to protect livelihoods and basic needs during extreme heat and drought.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Андрей Бобровский, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Singapore

Mechanisms of Access and Support

The fund is designed to deliver practical assistance through vetted local organisations, bypassing general aid in favour of specific service mechanisms. Key interventions include the provision of heat-related insurance for informal workers, specifically women, which triggers cash payouts when temperatures reach extreme levels. This mechanism is intended to provide a financial alternative to working in dangerous conditions, effectively decoupling immediate survival from hazardous labor during heatwaves.

In regions facing acute water stress, the fund identifies the installation of solar-powered water systems for remote communities as a primary service delivery model. Additionally, resources are earmarked for the restoration of fire-affected forests in Indonesia to mitigate the haze crises that strain regional health services.

Funding Structure and Eligibility

Of the total US$3 million goal, US$850,000 has been secured through initial contributions from the Singapore-based Tsao Family Foundation and the Tara Climate Foundation, with the remaining US$2.15 million to be raised over two years. Eligibility for funding is not open to general applications; instead, projects are identified through recommendations from trusted funders and local partners.

The institutional arrangement focuses on "readiness," with the first batch of funding scheduled for release in mid-December. Subsequent disbursements will be managed on a quarterly basis to allow for responses to evolving climate data.

Evidence-Based Drivers

The urgency of the fund is driven by data showing that very strong El Nino events can reduce average crop production in Southeast Asia by up to 10%, according to research by the Singapore Food Agency and the National University of Singapore's Tropical Marine Science Institute. Further evidence from the World Weather Attribution group indicates that rainfall across the region was suppressed by half between July and October, amplifying haze crises and stressing critical infrastructure.

By focusing on the compounding effects of drought, heat, and haze, the fund aims to move beyond isolated responses, targeting the specific intersection where climate shocks meet the lack of institutional safety nets for the region's most exposed communities.