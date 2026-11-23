Jury Convicts Jonathan Rinderknecht of Starting the Palisades Fire

A federal jury in Los Angeles has convicted Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, of starting the wildfire that became the Palisades Fire, one of the most destructive in California history. The verdict, delivered on November 21, 2026, marks the culmination of a legal process that began with a mistrial in 2025 and concludes with Rinderknecht found guilty on two federal counts: destruction of property by means of fire and arson.

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The court's decision rests on the federal authority to prosecute crimes affecting interstate commerce and national resources, specifically the use of fire to destroy property within the boundaries of the Los Angeles County Fire Protection District, which is considered federal land or jurisdiction in this context due to the involvement of federal agencies in the investigation and prosecution. The conviction is the result of a retrial following a deadlocked jury in June 2025, where the first panel voted 10 to 2 in favor of acquittal. U. S. Attorney Bill Essayli stated that the initial jury's deadlock was due to improper consideration of non-evidentiary factors, leading to the dismissal and subsequent retrial with a narrowed scope of charges.

Legal Framework and Procedural History

The legal instrument behind the conviction is the federal indictment for arson and destruction of property, which carries specific mandatory sentencing guidelines. Under the federal statute, each count carries a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison. The sentencing is scheduled for March 17, 2027. The case progressed through two distinct procedural stages: the initial trial, which ended in a mistrial, and the retrial, which resulted in a unanimous guilty verdict. The narrowing of the first charge to only include the January 1, 2025, blaze, known as the Lachman Fire, and the second charge addressing the Palisades Fire, reflects the prosecutorial strategy to focus on the specific acts of ignition rather than broader environmental damage.

Evidentiary Basis and Institutional Mechanism

The conviction was secured through a combination of digital forensics, expert testimony, and behavioral evidence presented by the U. S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California. Key elements of the prosecution's case included photographs placing Rinderknecht's vehicle at the base of the trail leading to the fire's origin, cellphone tower data tracking his movement on the hill, and fire detection camera images that established the time window of ignition. Experts eliminated other potential sources of ignition, such as fireworks, which the defense had argued as an alternative explanation. The prosecution also presented testimony from Uber passengers and text messages that characterized Rinderknecht's state of mind as erratic and angry in the hours leading up to the fire. Assistant U. S. Attorney Mark Williams described the defendant as being "mad at everything” and frustrated, providing context for the intent behind the arson. After the fire began, Rinderknecht called 911 more than a dozen times while walking down the hill and used a chatbot to ask about fault, actions the prosecution characterized as an attempt to create an alibi.

Defense Arguments and Jury Deliberation

The defense, led by attorney Steve Haney, challenged the government's ability to conclusively prove the fire's origin and the defendant's presence at the ignition point. Haney argued that the fire scene could have been compromised by public access prior to the Palisades Fire spreading and cited missing cell data records. He also pointed to witness testimony about teenagers seen running from the trailhead area and suggested that fireworks might have been the cause, based on reports of loud bangs heard by neighbors. However, the prosecution countered with camera footage that did not show fireworks in the sky above the hill where the fire started. During the retrial, the defense's technical arguments regarding the fire's origin were less central to the jury's deliberation. Juror Cameron, who was initially the only juror leaning toward acquittal, stated that Rinderknecht's own testimony was the strongest piece of evidence pointing to his guilt, particularly his claim of being on the hill without smelling smoke or seeing fireworks, which contradicted the physical evidence and witness accounts.

The conviction represents a final determination by the federal judicial system that Rinderknecht intentionally started the fire, fulfilling the elements of the federal arson statutes. The institutional decision is now set to result in a mandatory federal prison term, marking the transition from adjudication to sentencing and the subsequent execution of the sentence.