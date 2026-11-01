Trump Says He Would Work With Congress To Cap Credit Card Interest Rates At 10%

President Donald Trump has stated his willingness to work with the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress to cap credit card interest rates, a commitment he made during the 2024 campaign but failed to implement due to industry resistance and lack of support from fellow Republicans. In an interview with Fox News Channel's Saturday in America, Trump said, "I would do it. These credit card companies have made a lot.” The proposed cap, a standard Democratic position, would limit interest rates to 10%.

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The Math of the Rate Cap

The Financial Research Foundation, citing data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, reports that the median credit card interest rate was approximately 22.2% as of August. A 10% cap would alter the monthly interest burden for a cardholder with a $5,000 balance. At the current median rate of 22%, that borrower pays roughly $100 per month in interest. Under a 10% cap, the interest cost drops to approximately $42 per month. Researchers estimate that Americans would save roughly $100 billion annually in interest charges if the 10% cap were enacted. These findings suggest that while the credit card industry would face significant revenue pressure, it would remain profitable, though credit card rewards and perks may be scaled back.

Exposure and Industry Pushback

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, approximately 195 million people in the United States held credit cards in 2024, incurring $160 billion in interest charges. Total U. S. credit card debt reached approximately $1.23 trillion in the third quarter of last year, the highest level on record, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. When Trump first proposed the rate cap in January as part of the White House's affordability agenda, banks and credit card issuers opposed the measure. Industry representatives argued that capping rates would force them to cancel cards for lower-creditworthiness customers or significantly reduce rewards programs.

Political Shift

The proposal previously stalled in the Republican-controlled Congress, where there was little effort to advance the mandate. With Democrats now controlling both the House and Senate, the legislative landscape has changed. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, who is expected to chair the Senate Banking Committee, has repeatedly advocated for capping credit card interest rates. In response to Trump's interview, Warren stated, "Let's cap credit card interest rates and save Americans money.” In January 2026, Warren told CBS News that she believes Congress can work with the president to achieve this goal, despite previous intra-party and industry resistance.