Trump Signs Order Requiring Federal Contractors to Clear Congressional Responses with White House

President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing all federal contractors and subcontractors to consult with the White House before responding to inquiries from Congress. Issued late Friday, the order requires companies to coordinate with the administration and relevant U. S. agencies on "appropriate responses" to any congressional requests. It further mandates that contractors withhold any communications the White House deems privileged.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

The directive establishes specific penalties for non-compliance, warning that federal agencies may terminate existing contracts and suspend future work with businesses that fail to follow these protocols. This institutional mechanism extends the scope of executive privilege beyond direct government employees to a vast network of private entities receiving federal funds.

Implementation and Scope

The order applies to all contractors and subcontractors, a category that includes tens of thousands of businesses. By requiring pre-approval for responses, the administration centralizes control over how external parties disclose information to legislative bodies. White House officials stated in a fact sheet that these measures are designed to protect executive privileges from what they described as "congressional overreach," arguing that some legislators have attempted to intrude on executive branch confidentiality by pressing private companies that contract with the government.

Context of Executive Authority

This action is part of a broader administrative strategy to manage oversight ahead of anticipated investigations by the new congressional majority taking office in January. White House counsel Will Scharf has already instructed federal agencies to seek approval from his office and the White House Office of Legislative Affairs before agreeing to appear before Congress. Scharf recently described some congressional investigative actions as potentially amounting to "blatant criminality," while Representative Robert Garcia, a Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, labeled the executive order a "blatant attack on Congress' constitutional right to conduct oversight."

While presidents of both parties have historically invoked executive privilege to limit information disclosure to Congress and the courts, the legal protection is not absolute. The use of this authority to regulate third-party contractors introduces a distinct layer of compliance, shifting the burden of determining what constitutes privileged communication to the executive branch's coordination with private sector partners.