ICE Officers Detain Individual on Jet Bridge at Seattle-Tacoma Airport

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detained at least one individual on a jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday while passengers were boarding an Alaska Airlines flight, an action that caused significant delays and distress. The incident involved masked officers in unmarked jackets forcibly removing a person from the boarding area, an event captured in video footage that shows a woman screaming that her daughter has a work permit. Alaska Airlines confirmed that ICE officers provided no advance notice of the enforcement action before the detention of Flight 1306, which was scheduled to depart for Los Angeles at 8:10 a. m.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use ICE police

The immediate consequence of the arrest was a delay in the airline's operations and a disruption of the normal boarding process during a peak travel period ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Alaska Airlines stated that it is working with the Port of Seattle, the airport operator, to verify whether proper protocols were followed and has raised concerns directly with federal authorities. The Port of Seattle acknowledged the distress caused to passengers and the affected family, noting that local authorities are engaging with federal officials to understand the specifics of the encounter.

Institutional Context and Enforcement Trends

This incident is part of a broader operational shift by ICE, which has increased arrests at airports since the summer, particularly targeting individuals who have overstayed visas in the past. Sources indicated in July that this uptick stems from heightened collaboration between ICE and the Transportation Security Administration. The agency's enforcement volume has reached record levels, with DHS data showing that ICE arrested 491,000 people in fiscal year 2026, including nearly 475,000 administrative arrests for civil violations rather than criminal charges.

Political reactions to the event have focused on the tactics employed. Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson and Democratic Rep. Adam Smith condemned the use of masked agents who did not identify themselves, describing the scene as chaotic and un-American. Rep. Adam Smith noted that the agents forcibly dragged the individual off the jet bridge. Rep. Pramila Jayapal also expressed concern, stating her office was gathering more information. Meanwhile, President Trump, in a recent "60 Minutes” interview, acknowledged that his administration's immigration crackdown may have contributed to Republican losses in the midterm elections, describing the approach as "too tough” for some segments of the population while defending the removal of individuals he characterized as "bad ones.”