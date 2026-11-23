Medicaid Work Rules Create Coverage Gap for Disaster-Affected Workers

For Rochelle Ganotisi, a mother of five in Kauaʻi, Hawaii, the immediate consequence of Hurricane Lowell was not just the sand blanketing her former employer's grounds, but the loss of her housekeeping job at the Sheraton Kauaʻi Resort. One month after the September hurricane, her family is relying on unemployment payments and part-time work to survive. Her current health insurance, secured by her union for only three months, is expiring. If she is not rehired, she plans to apply for Medicaid, the federal-state program that covers low-income residents. However, new federal work rules now threaten that access, creating a direct link between her employment status and her ability to afford basic medical care.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Мария Сирота is licensed under Все права защищены Consequences of a natural disaster

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed by President Trump, requires many nondisabled adults enrolled in Medicaid in 43 states and Washington, D. C., to work, volunteer, or attend school for at least 80 hours a month. Eligibility checks for these requirements are set to begin in January. In disaster-struck areas, the law offers a short-term exemption, but its application depends on a presidential disaster declaration under the Stafford Act. This creates a complex gap: if a declaration is delayed or denied, or if the disaster occurred months prior, enrollees may lose coverage just as local economies are struggling to recover.

In Kauaʻi, the economic fallout was stark. Unemployment claims jumped from 69 before the hurricane to approximately 1,800 two weeks later, driven by layoffs in the tourism sector. Consequently, Medicaid applications from island residents increased by about 50% in the following month, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services. While Medicaid serves as a critical safety net during emergencies, the new work mandates introduce a risk that those who lost jobs due to the storm may be deemed ineligible for care, precisely when their financial stability is most fragile.

Uncertainty in Exemption Guidelines

The availability of hardship exemptions varies significantly by state. At least 34 states, plus Washington, D. C., plan to adopt optional hardship exemptions. However, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, and Ohio do not, despite all four receiving disaster declarations for severe storms and flooding earlier this summer. For those states where exemptions apply, the rules are strict: the exception typically covers the full month in which the disaster took place. If a presidential declaration is delayed, as happened in Nebraska where it took three months for wildfires and another three for severe storms, individuals can lose coverage during the waiting period.

In Nebraska, which implemented Medicaid work requirements early in May, six residents lost coverage because they did not comply with the rules before a retroactive disaster exemption was processed. Sarah Maresh, director of the Health Care Access program at Nebraska Appleseed, noted that this uncertainty makes the system difficult for new applicants to navigate. "This is part of the confusion that comes with the Medicaid work requirements, because it applies differently depending on your situation," she said. The lack of clear guidance from the federal government on how long states can apply natural disaster exemptions to enrollees leaves many in limbo, particularly in areas where recovery takes years rather than months.

Impact on Health Care Access and Providers

The practical consequence of losing Medicaid coverage is a shift toward more expensive and less comprehensive care. Tom Cotter, CEO of Health Response Alliance, explained that uninsured individuals often resort to emergency rooms and charitable clinics. "All of these are really stretched thin during an emergency because their patient load goes way up," Cotter said. This places additional financial and operational burdens on health systems that are already strained by disaster recovery efforts.

Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green emphasized the systemic risk to the state's medical infrastructure. "It would be devastating if suddenly 40,000 or 50,000 people didn't have their Medicaid benefits," he said. "It could affect our rural hospitals, our nurse practitioners, our doctors, so timeliness is key." To mitigate this, Hawaiʻi officials stated they will keep individuals who do not meet the work requirements enrolled until July, despite the federal mandate for checks to begin in January. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has allowed states to delay enforcement until next July, but eligibility determinations are still required by year's end.

Disaster Declaration Delays and Political Variance

The speed of federal disaster declarations has become a determining factor in health care access. KFF Health News found that in the current administration, nearly a quarter of disaster and emergency declaration requests were denied as of mid-November, a higher rate than any other administration in two decades. Wait times for decisions have increased across the country, with analyses from The Associated Press and Politico's E&E News indicating that states with Democratic governors face both higher denial rates and longer wait times.

Hawaiʻi has received more disaster and emergency declarations than any other state in 2026, with the declaration for the Kauaʻi hurricane being the sixth of the year. However, the declaration for a 6.0-magnitude earthquake on Hawaiʻi Island took about three months. In contrast, New Mexico waited nine months for a declaration for severe storms and flooding in September 2025, and Illinois, which has a Democratic trifecta, was denied a declaration after waiting over seven months. White House spokesperson Lauren Bis denied any politicization, stating that the administration ensures "appropriate use of taxpayer money." Critics, however, argue that these delays burden state Medicaid agencies and leave residents without coverage during critical recovery periods, as seen in the case of Oscar Cardova, a restaurant worker in Kauaʻi who was denied Medicaid due to his immigration status and now faces out-of-pocket costs for basic vision care while struggling to find new employment.