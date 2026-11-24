Delivereasy CEO alleges Uber Eats shielded $1.16 billion in local profits from tax via intercompany fees

The chief executive of Delivereasy, a locally owned food delivery firm, alleges that New Zealand's current tax framework allows multinational tech giants to shield nearly all of their local profits from domestic income tax, effectively creating a structural cost advantage over domestic competitors. Tim Robinson, Delivereasy's CEO, describes the system as "fundamentally broken” after reviewing financial documents filed by Portier New Zealand Limited, the entity that operates Uber Eats in the country.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by К.Артём.1, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Delivery Club

The disparity is quantifiable: over the past four years, Uber Eats generated over $1.16 billion in revenue but recorded net income tax expenses of only $945,000. In the same period, Delivereasy generated $118 million in revenue-one-tenth of Uber's total-yet paid more than $4 million in tax, more than four times the amount paid by its larger rival. Robinson argues that this divergence is not due to lower profitability among multinationals, but to the mechanism by which they structure their local accounts.

According to Robinson, the core mechanism is the "intercompany service fee.” Multinational companies such as Uber, Google, and Amazon operate by paying fees to their foreign parent entities for the use of technology, brands, or administrative services. These fees are deducted as expenses before tax is calculated. In the 2025 financial accounts, Portier reported a gross profit of $143.7 million in New Zealand. However, it paid $140.2 million of that amount in intercompany service fees, reducing its pre-tax profit on paper to just $2.6 million. Robinson notes that because these companies determine the fee amounts themselves, they can shift profit to jurisdictions with lower tax rates, effectively zeroing out their local tax liability while remaining within the letter of the law.

The competitive and regulatory implications

Robinson contends that this legal tax minimisation strategy allows multinationals to undercut local businesses on pricing, as they carry a lower fiscal burden relative to their scale. He asserts that while the practice is legal, it creates an uneven competitive landscape. To address this, the previous Labour government proposed a digital services tax (DST), which would have taxed multinationals based on their global revenue rather than local profit. This measure was projected to generate up to $146 million annually for the state. However, the current coalition government dropped the bill, opting instead to await a global solution.

Revenue Minister Simon Watts defended the decision to cancel the DST, stating that New Zealand prefers collective action through the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Watts argued that a global, rules-based system would ensure a consistent outcome across participating countries, citing recent commitments by other nations to OECD work in this area. He maintained that this approach benefits New Zealand by aligning it with the international regulatory standard rather than adopting a unilateral domestic measure.

Robinson suggests that rather than waiting for a global consensus, New Zealand could strengthen and enforce its existing rules regarding intercompany transfer fees. He points to the "coincidental” similarity in the final profit figures across many multinational operations as evidence that the calculation of these fees lacks transparency. "We probably need to look at strengthening the rules we've got in place at the moment and being really explicit about what can be charged back and what can't be and how these companies are calculating these fees,” Robinson said. Uber Eats has previously stated it complies with its tax obligations but has not responded to recent requests for comment on this specific disparity.