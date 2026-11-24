Expert panel suspends Remarkables expansion over Doolans Basin disputes

On 20 November 2026, an expert fast-track panel suspended the application for The Remarkables ski field to expand into Doolans Basin, halting the project for up to five months. The proposed development by owner NZSki would involve constructing New Zealand's largest gondola and unlocking 262 hectares of additional south-facing ski terrain. This expansion is designed to nearly double the resort's daily capacity to 6,000 visitors, a physical constraint that currently limits the asset's operational throughput and economic output.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mathoi90, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Skiing

Regulatory and Ecological Constraints

The suspension stems from unresolved technical and legal disputes involving the Department of Conservation (DOC), Otago Regional Council, and Kā Rūnaka. DOC characterized Doolans Basin as an ecologically unique area with an unreplicated variety of vegetation, citing the massive scale of required earthworks as a primary constraint. A specific point of contention involves a natural tarn: DOC argues that converting this feature into a snow-making reservoir would destroy a high-value wetland, while NZSki classifies it as a rock and gravel depression essential for its least-impactful snow-making strategy. Additionally, disagreements persist over the management of native McCann's skinks, with DOC requiring manual salvage rather than the progressive vegetation trimming proposed by NZSki to discourage the species from construction zones.

Hydrological and Cultural Assessments

Otago Regional Council has requested further data on the project's impact on freshwater ecosystems, specifically downstream fish habitats. NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson stated that effects on waterways are expected to be minimal, arguing that the tarn serves as the most efficient water source for snowmaking. Culturally, Kā Rūnaka has listed 12 key concerns, including potential breaches of the Ngāi Tahu Treaty settlement and inadequate assessment of impacts on taonga wildlife. In response, Anderson noted that the 262-hectare site represents a small fraction of the 33,000-hectare Remarkables Conservation Area, where NZSki has operated for four decades. A 2020 study on the existing ski area's impact over 40 years reported no known loss of rare or threatened plant or animal species, a data point NZSki cites to support its rehabilitation expertise.

Economic Projections and Access Trade-offs

The expansion is projected to increase local visitor spending by at least $112 million annually within ten years of completion. However, the physical change to the landscape has drawn opposition from groups relying on Doolans Basin for backcountry recreation. Queenstown Mountain Guides argued that the basin offers few comparable alternatives for high-quality ski touring without long approaches or helicopter use. Although NZSki's own recreation assessment rated the effect on backcountry ski sports as "very high or high,” the company maintains that the new gondola will improve access, allowing tourers to venture further into the basin. Anderson confirmed that NZSki will continue to enable guide access via its existing roads and private land at the mountain's base.

NZSki must submit a progress report to the expert panel by 29 January 2027, detailing which disputes have been resolved. To resume processing, the company is required to file a memorandum within 100 working days of the 20 November suspension date, by 20 April 2027, though Anderson indicated an aim to resolve the hold in approximately 60 days, or by mid-February. The suspension represents a procedural pause rather than a rejection, leaving the physical infrastructure-gondola, earthworks, and water systems-in a pre-construction state pending the resolution of these regulatory and environmental constraints.