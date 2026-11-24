New Zealand's tallest wind turbines begin power generation

Mercury's Kaiwaikawe Wind Farm, located on the wild west coast of Northland at Omamari north of Dargaville, has been officially commissioned, marking the addition of 77 megawatts (MW) to New Zealand's renewable generation mix. The facility features twelve turbines that stand 206 meters from ground to rotor tip, making them the tallest structures in the country, surpassed only by Auckland's Sky Tower. At a total cost of $287 million, the project is expected to generate approximately 220 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually, a capacity sufficient to power around 31,000 households.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Сергей Вьюгин is licensed under Все права защищены Wind power plants on green hills under the blue sky

Operational status and physical constraints

The first turbines began generating power in July 2026, but the project remains in a transitional phase. Final commissioning, testing, and site rehabilitation are scheduled to continue until early 2027. Mercury Chief Executive Stew Hamilton confirmed the project is on track to be completed on time and on budget. During the peak of construction, approximately 180 workers were on site daily, accumulating more than 250,000 labor hours without serious accidents. A significant logistical challenge involved transporting 80-meter-long turbine blades from Northport on the east coast to the site on the west coast. The journey required routing through Dargaville and up the coast, a process that resulted in one documented incident where a truck veered off a metal road into a drain.

Environmental and community impacts

The site's proximity to wetlands frequented by the endangered bittern (matuku-hūrepo) triggered specific regulatory and financial commitments. Mercury established a $640,000 Bittern Management Fund to support conservation programs by the Department of Conservation (DOC) and mana whenua Te Roroa. Additionally, the company committed $360,000 to GPS tracking initiatives for the birds. Mercury also contributes $30,000 annually to the Kaiwaikawe Community Fund, which has supported local initiatives such as science equipment for Dargaville Primary School and operating costs for the Dargaville Menz Shed.

Regional energy system dynamics

Kaiwaikawe expands Mercury's generation diversity, complementing existing hydro and geothermal assets and other wind farms in the central North Island, Otago, and Southland. This geographic spread reduces reliance on local weather conditions, contributing to grid resilience. The project reinforces Northland's shift from being an energy importer to a significant producer of renewable power. Previously reliant on long-distance transmission lines, a vulnerability highlighted by the 2024 pylon collapse, the region now benefits from multiple generation sources. The Far North is already a net exporter due to Top Energy's Ngāwhā geothermal station, which produces 57 MW continuously, and Lodestone Energy's Kohirā Solar Farm, which generates about 55 GWh annually. However, the capacity to export additional power from the Far North to Auckland is constrained by limited transmission line capacity between Kaikohe substation and Marsden Point. In contrast, the Whangārei district has available spare capacity on lines to Auckland, infrastructure originally built for decommissioned oil-fired power stations. Marsden Point also hosts New Zealand's first grid-sized battery and is currently under construction for a major solar farm by Meridian Energy.