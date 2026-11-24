Swiss firm Partners Group to acquire New Zealand's Bluebridge ferry operator

A Swiss global investment firm, Partners Group, has agreed to acquire StraitNZ, the operator of the Bluebridge ferry services linking the North and South Islands, from Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners. The transaction represents a change in ownership for a business that functions as a critical logistical artery for New Zealand, carrying both daily freight and passengers across the Cook Strait.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Ferry with cars on the river

Partners Group is not acquiring the company through a standard public market trade but is instead deploying capital from select internal pools. The purchase follows a period of ownership by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, which took control of StraitNZ in 2022. The current arrangement places the company under the stewardship of an international infrastructure-focused investor with a stated intent to influence future revenue growth and customer service standards.

Operational and Financial Mechanisms

The core economic value of StraitNZ lies in its control over a bottleneck in inter-island transport. Nicholas Kuys, Managing Director of infrastructure at Partners Group, described the Cook Strait crossing as a "key backbone of New Zealand's economy.” By securing ownership, Partners Group gains direct influence over the pricing, capacity, and reliability of a service that is often a sole provider for specific routes or timeframes, thereby affecting the cost of goods and travel for businesses and consumers who depend on these ferries.

Partners Group has indicated that its investment strategy will involve working with the existing management team to implement a plan aimed at enhancing the customer offering and increasing revenue. This suggests a shift in operational focus toward maximizing the commercial yield of the current fleet and service structure. The firm stated it will continue to support the delivery of "safe, reliable, and efficient services,” framing its intervention as a continuation of current operational standards rather than an immediate disruption.

The transaction is currently at the proposal stage and is not yet finalized. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027, contingent upon regulatory clearance from the Overseas Investment Office (OIO). The OIO's role is to assess whether the transfer of ownership to a foreign entity is consistent with New Zealand's interests, a gatekeeping mechanism that adds a layer of uncertainty and time to the finalization of the corporate structure change.