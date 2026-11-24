Greece's state social security agencies are preparing to execute a large-scale financial distribution. Between November 23 and 27, the Social Insurance Fund (e-EFKA) and the Employment Service (DYPA) will disburse funds to millions of citizens.
The total payout is set at €2,516,800,668.52, covering 4,359,620 recipients. This aggregate includes pensions, unemployment benefits, child allowances, and employment program compensation.
The bulk of the funds, approximately €2.45 billion, covers pension accruals for December 2026. The distribution is split into two specific phases:
Alongside standard pensions, the fund will process technical adjustments. Approximately 800 individuals will receive one-off payments totaling €17 million. Another 270 citizens will receive refunds of €900,000 for amounts previously classified as unjustified withholdings. These corrections serve to rectify minor errors within the established system.
The State Employment Service (DYPA) will allocate €44.6 million for social needs. While this amount represents less than 2% of the total disbursement, it is directed toward specific targeted areas:
|Category
|Amount
|Unemployment benefits
|€23 million (38,000 recipients)
|Subsidized employment programs
|€20 million (19,000 participants)
|Maternity benefits
|€1 million (1,500 mothers)
|Public benefit program contributions
|€600,000 (80 organizations)
These allocations address a range of social objectives, from direct support for unemployed individuals to incentivizing employers participating in subsidized projects.
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