Greece Disburses €2.5 Billion in Pensions and Benefits This Week

Greece's state social security agencies are preparing to execute a large-scale financial distribution. Between November 23 and 27, the Social Insurance Fund (e-EFKA) and the Employment Service (DYPA) will disburse funds to millions of citizens.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by George E. Koronaios, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Greek flag

The total payout is set at €2,516,800,668.52, covering 4,359,620 recipients. This aggregate includes pensions, unemployment benefits, child allowances, and employment program compensation.

Major Pension Financing

The bulk of the funds, approximately €2.45 billion, covers pension accruals for December 2026. The distribution is split into two specific phases:

On November 25, €1,342,580,546.38 will be transferred to the accounts of 2,653,607 pensioners.

On November 27, a further €1,111,720,122.14 will be distributed to an additional 1,646,363 individuals.

Alongside standard pensions, the fund will process technical adjustments. Approximately 800 individuals will receive one-off payments totaling €17 million. Another 270 citizens will receive refunds of €900,000 for amounts previously classified as unjustified withholdings. These corrections serve to rectify minor errors within the established system.

Employment Service Support

The State Employment Service (DYPA) will allocate €44.6 million for social needs. While this amount represents less than 2% of the total disbursement, it is directed toward specific targeted areas:

Category Amount Unemployment benefits €23 million (38,000 recipients) Subsidized employment programs €20 million (19,000 participants) Maternity benefits €1 million (1,500 mothers) Public benefit program contributions €600,000 (80 organizations)

These allocations address a range of social objectives, from direct support for unemployed individuals to incentivizing employers participating in subsidized projects.