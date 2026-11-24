Azerbaijan's energy output contracts: 10-month gas and oil production fall

Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee reports a measurable contraction in the physical extraction of primary energy resources for the ten-month period ending in 2026, indicating a structural decline rather than transient volatility. Natural gas output stood at 41.9426 billion cubic meters, a 0.4% decrease from the same period in 2025, while marketable gas volumes fell more sharply by 1.5% to 31.7757 billion cubic meters. This divergence between total extraction and marketable output suggests shifting internal consumption patterns or adjustments in gas processing infrastructure.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Александр Васильев is licensed under Все права защищены Panoramic view of the oil field with drilling rigs

The oil sector exhibited a more pronounced structural shrinkage. Combined crude oil and gas condensate production dropped by 3.5% to 22.2359 million tons, with marketable crude oil volumes declining by 3.7% to 22.134 million tons. These production figures align with export data for the first nine months of 2026, where gas exports decreased by 2.9% and oil exports by 6.9%, resulting in total export revenue of $6.45 billion.

The synchronous reduction in both domestic extraction and export volumes points to a sustained downward trend in the sector's physical capacity. This trajectory is consistent with the natural depletion of active fields and potential shifts in exploration investment strategies amidst the broader global energy transition, distinguishing actual output levels from announced production targets.