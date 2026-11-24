Rebello Launches Movement to Challenge Lula's Amazon Policy

Former minister Aldu Rebello has launched a political movement titled "Brazil, Sovereignty and Democracy" (Brasil, Soberania e Democracia) to challenge the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the development of the Amazon region.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Eugenio Hansen, OFS, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Brazilian flag

Rebello argues that current environmental policies cause "demographic and economic devastation" in the Amazon, asserting that national sovereignty depends on physical population presence and industrial infrastructure rather than rhetoric. He claims that foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have established a "parallel government," influencing the Ministry of Environment, the National Indigenous People's Foundation (Funai), the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama), and the Prosecutor's Office.

The movement specifically critiques Brazil's position at COP31, with Rebello stating that the transition to "green" energy at the expense of fossil fuels harms national interests. He alleges a contradiction in the Lula administration: while the president identifies rare earth metals as strategically important, environmental controls and NGO influence allegedly block their industrial extraction.

The initiative comprises parliamentarians, economists, and agribusiness representatives. Rebello stated the movement is a platform for systematizing ideas rather than a political party, though he announced his intention to run for the presidency. The movement is currently drafting its agenda and conducting regional tours focused on national defense and economic development. The Brazilian government continues to maintain a policy of balancing economic activity with the prevention of deforestation and the protection of indigenous rights.