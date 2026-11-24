Empty pharmacy shelves are haunting patients: Prolonged legal battles halted medicine supply in Portugal

Portugal is facing a shortage of generic dapagliflozin, a critical medication for type 2 diabetes, as legal disputes over patent rights block market entry for new suppliers. The Association of Generic Medicine Users (UMG) has called for government and regulatory intervention to address the resulting lack of affordable treatment options.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The pharmacist shows the patient a leaflet with instructions at the pharmacy

The bottleneck stems from AstraZeneca's use of interim injunctions to prevent generic manufacturers from entering the Portuguese market. According to the UMG, these legal proceedings have lasted nearly nine months. António Oliveira de Andrade, chairman of the UMG general assembly, noted that the judicial delay serves as a practical barrier to competition, keeping cheaper alternatives off the shelves while cases remain unresolved.

This legal freeze has left the national supply chain precarious. Currently, Teva/Ratiopharm is the sole provider of the generic substance in the country, but its stocks are exhausted. The UMG argues that removing the judicial barriers would increase the number of operators from one to three, reducing the financial burden on patients and the National Health Service (SNS) while eliminating dependency on a single supplier.

To mitigate the crisis, the regulator Infarmed authorized the use of UK-labeled packaging-provided they include Portuguese instructions-to prevent patients from being forced to rely exclusively on the high-cost original brand.

The UMG intends to join the ongoing court cases as an assistant to monitor the proceedings, asserting that public health needs for chronic diseases must outweigh corporate commercial interests. The issue impacts a significant portion of the population, with over 930,000 people registered with diabetes in Portugal's primary health care system as of late 2024, the majority of whom have type 2 diabetes.