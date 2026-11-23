Massive shortage of doctors in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: interns moved to frontline roles to save patients

A pilot program to strengthen primary healthcare has launched in 17 communes within the Ain department, including Ambérieu-en-Bugey, Belle, and Besançon. As of November 2, 2026, 23 junior doctors are seeing patients under a system of "controlled autonomy." These interns conduct examinations and prescribe treatments independently, operating under the supervision of experienced mentors.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Female medical staff uses a touch screen for registration in the clinic

The schedule for these future specialists is rigidly structured: three days are dedicated to clinical practice, one day to continuous training, and one day to local public health tasks.

The initiative addresses a persistent staffing shortage in the region. Ain currently has only 5.7 general practitioners per 10,000 residents, a figure significantly below the regional average of 8.5. This deficit has resulted in 11% of the department's population lacking access to a designated personal physician.

These measures form part of a broader plan by the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region to attract over 300 medical professionals, aiming to alleviate chronic staffing gaps in vulnerable rural areas. The current placement of doctors is temporary, with a one-year internship period corresponding to the final stage of preparation for fourth-year medical students and recent graduates. The regional health agency (ARS) plans to review the list of locations in May or November 2027.

Metric Data Number of interns 23 Doctors per 10,000 residents (Ain) 5.7 Regional average 8.5 Residents without a personal doctor 11%