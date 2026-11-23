A pilot program to strengthen primary healthcare has launched in 17 communes within the Ain department, including Ambérieu-en-Bugey, Belle, and Besançon. As of November 2, 2026, 23 junior doctors are seeing patients under a system of "controlled autonomy." These interns conduct examinations and prescribe treatments independently, operating under the supervision of experienced mentors.
The schedule for these future specialists is rigidly structured: three days are dedicated to clinical practice, one day to continuous training, and one day to local public health tasks.
The initiative addresses a persistent staffing shortage in the region. Ain currently has only 5.7 general practitioners per 10,000 residents, a figure significantly below the regional average of 8.5. This deficit has resulted in 11% of the department's population lacking access to a designated personal physician.
These measures form part of a broader plan by the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region to attract over 300 medical professionals, aiming to alleviate chronic staffing gaps in vulnerable rural areas. The current placement of doctors is temporary, with a one-year internship period corresponding to the final stage of preparation for fourth-year medical students and recent graduates. The regional health agency (ARS) plans to review the list of locations in May or November 2027.
|Metric
|Data
|Number of interns
|23
|Doctors per 10,000 residents (Ain)
|5.7
|Regional average
|8.5
|Residents without a personal doctor
|11%
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