Venezuela Deploys Air Quality Monitoring in La Guaira Post-Earthquake

In the aftermath of the destructive earthquakes that struck Venezuela's La Guaira state on June 24, authorities have implemented a strict environmental control system to address public health risks. The Fiiidt Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environmental Socialism (Minec), has deployed a network of monitoring stations to analyze air quality, specifically targeting dust generated by construction and demolition activities.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Destroyed house

The primary objective of this monitoring mechanism is to mitigate potential health impacts on local residents. Significant attention is being paid to particulate matter released during the destruction of buildings and the subsequent demolition of damaged structures.

Air Quality Analysis Technologies

The first monitoring station is currently operational in the Caraballeda district. Experts are examining the chemical composition of aerosols that contain residues from concrete, communication pipes, furniture fragments, and electronic components. Miriam Suarez, head of the Materials Technology Center, noted that even dust invisible to the naked eye poses a serious threat, making regular measurements a necessity.

Specialists are cross-referencing the collected data with medical statistics. Integrating technical indicators with clinic visit records from local facilities allows for a precise assessment of health risks in the affected sectors.

The observation network is scheduled to expand to the towns of Naiguate and Cata-la-Mar in the near future. Samples will be analyzed in laboratories using electron microscopy. The work is conducted in accordance with Covenin national norms and World Health Organization international standards.

Safety Measures at Demolition Sites

Officials have introduced strict regulations for demolition zones to minimize the spread of harmful particles. The following requirements are currently enforced at these sites: