Bolivia Launches Ruta 2030 to Address Gender Economic Disparities

Gender inequality in Bolivia is increasingly defined by economic disparities. According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (CEPAL), for every 100 men living in poverty, there are 118 women in the same situation. This persistent income gap and limited access to financial resources significantly hinder the growth of small businesses in the country.

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Research by the Development Center for Latin America (CEDLA) indicates that women's earnings are on average 25% to 30% lower than men's. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that 70% of working women earn less than the minimum wage, which stood at 2,700 Bolivianos until 2025. The Central Bank of Bolivia forecasts that monetary poverty will affect 47.1% of the population, approximately 5.7 million people, by the end of 2026, with women bearing the primary burden.

Widespread informality compounds these challenges, as roughly 85% of female entrepreneurs operate in this sector. The lack of formal status blocks access to bank loans for 80% of these women. Additionally, high raw material prices erode profit margins, while care responsibilities prevent women from investing sufficient time and resources into their ventures, forcing them to work in unstable sectors.

In response, the Ruta 2030 platform has been launched as an alliance of civil society organizations, businesses, and scientific communities supported by the European Union. Partners include the Institute for the Future of Food and Industry (IFFI), the International Center for the Integration of Mining and Technology (CCIMCAT), and the non-profit organization FIE. The project aims to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals related to gender equality and decent work.

"Female entrepreneurs face systemic limitations, where the primary barrier is the informal nature of their activities, which excludes them from standard mechanisms for protection and capital accumulation,” said Monica Chukimia, an expert on economic independence.

Unlike generic programs, Ruta 2030 employs a differentiated approach. Its roadmap considers the industry of the business, the age of the owners, and their current income levels. This targeted mechanism is designed to remove specific structural barriers and protect women's rights in the economy.