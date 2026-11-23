Australia's Grattan Institute Fuel Plan Targets 97% Diesel Import Dependency

Australia's status as the world's largest importer of diesel, despite possessing significant energy reserves, exposes a structural vulnerability in its supply chain. According to the Grattan Institute, 97% of the country's liquid fuel consumption is imported. This dependency has tangible economic consequences: geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran resulted in a $18 billion cost to the Australian economy, while inflation-fighting measures required an additional $3 billion in budgetary support.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Gas station with gasoline 92, 95, 98 and DT

Analysts Alison Reeve, Hamish Mackenzie, Haley Pring, and Tony Wood warn that without a strategic shift, the sovereign share of fuel supply will stagnate at approximately 33% by 2050. This decline is driven primarily by the adoption of electric vehicles; heavy transport and industrial sectors will remain critically dependent on external imports unless specific infrastructure and regulatory mechanisms are implemented.

The transport sector consumes 8.2 billion liters of diesel annually. The "Grattan Fuel Plan" proposes introducing 650,000 electric trucks by 2050 to reduce this reliance. This transition requires $1.1 billion in investment for charging infrastructure and $2.4 billion in subsidies for vehicle procurement. The plan notes that current electric truck ranges of 200-300 kilometers already cover the majority of daily logistics routes, which typically span between 81 and 300 kilometers per day.

In the mining sector, fuel efficiency has deteriorated due to resource depletion. In 2024, mining one ton of coal required 11 liters of diesel, compared to 6 liters in 2007. To address this, the report suggests capping fuel tax credits at $35 million per corporate group. This regulatory change is projected to make electric dump trucks more cost-effective than diesel equivalents by 2030, yielding an estimated $76 billion in state savings by 2050.

For aviation, where electric propulsion is currently unviable, the plan focuses on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Achieving a target of 9.8 billion liters of SAF by 2050 necessitates $102 billion in capital investment and the construction of 13 new refineries utilizing local feedstocks. The report criticizes the current $2 billion subsidy for legacy refineries in Geelong and Lytton, noting that these facilities rely on 86% imported crude oil, which does not enhance energy security.

"Investments in new refineries for traditional fuels are not economically viable under current conditions, as the primary barrier is not a lack of processing capacity, but a critical shortage of domestic raw materials," regional economist Valery Kozlov told Pravda. Ru.

Metric Outcome by 2050 Budget impact Net benefit of $55 billion CO2 emissions 58% reduction Household savings $3,344 annually