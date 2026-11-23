Costa Rica Fuel Bill Surges 56% to $3.086 Billion in 2026 Amid Oil Price Spike

Costa Rica faces a sharp escalation in its hydrocarbon import bill. According to projections from the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR), the country's fuel expenditures are expected to reach $3.086 billion in 2026, marking an increase of $1.110 billion over the previous year.

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This 56% surge in costs is driven by a dual transmission of market forces: a rise in import volumes and a spike in global oil prices fueled by geopolitical instability in the Middle East.

Fuel Expenditure and Price Dynamics

RECOPE, the state-owned energy operator, has reported interim figures indicating that the nation purchased 19.84 million barrels for $2.266 billion during the first nine months of 2026. The average cost per barrel climbed to $114.20, up from $82.04 a year earlier. This price differential alone added $700 million to the state's fuel spending.

Year Import Cost (billion USD) 2025 1.976 2026 (forecast) 3.086 2027 (forecast) 2.960 2028 (forecast) 2.530

Inflation and Currency Impact

The Costa Rican economy functions as an interconnected system where gasoline prices inevitably transmit to consumer goods through transportation and logistics costs. The Central Bank anticipates that inflation will return to its 3% target corridor only in the second quarter of 2027, a timeline that is six months earlier than the projections made in July.

Despite elevated demand for foreign currency, the macroeconomic landscape remains stable. Dollar inflows from exports, tourism, and foreign direct investment currently offset the demand generated by oil imports, preventing a significant depreciation of the national currency.

"Currency surpluses from high value-added sectors are effectively neutralizing the shock, thereby keeping depreciation risks in check,” Valery Kozlov, a regional economist, told Pravda. Ru.

Outlook indicators suggest a gradual easing of this pressure. By 2028, the price per barrel is expected to fall to $99, bringing total import expenditures back down to the $2.530 billion mark as global markets stabilize.

Expert verification: Regional economist/budget analyst Regional economist/budget analyst Valery Kozlov