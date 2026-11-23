Germany to Install Arrow 3 Radar Node in Bavarian Forest by 2029

Germany's Ministry of Defense plans to install one of the three key nodes of the Arrow air defense system in the Bavarian municipality of Frisenried. The project involves clearing 14 hectares of royal forest and constructing an earth mound up to 12 meters high. Military officials state the facility is required to close gaps in the country's air and missile defense network, which is capable of engaging ballistic targets at altitudes exceeding 100 kilometers. Air Force Colonel Dennis Krueger emphasized that without this radar, the country remains vulnerable to long-range strikes. The site is scheduled to be fully operational by 2029.

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Site selection and environmental concerns

Unlike the installations planned in Brandenburg and Schleswig-Holstein, which will be deployed on existing military bases, the Frisenried site requires significant modification of the landscape. Bavarian authorities identified this forest plot as the only option meeting the radar's technical specifications. State parliament member Bernhard Pohl described the location as a necessary, albeit forced, measure for security. However, local officials and the water management authority have expressed concern that construction could damage drinking water sources. A local initiative group, "Arrow 3," argues that destroying 14 hectares of forest contradicts Germany's climate policy commitments.

Public response and military position

To address community tensions, the Bundeswehr opened an "Arrow Süd" consultation point at the Kaufbeuren air base. Colonel-Major Marcel Salay acknowledged that some data must remain classified while promising an open dialogue with residents.

"We strive to inform citizens as much as possible, although technical details will remain closed for security reasons,” explained Colonel-Major Marcel Salay.

Local residents do not dispute the necessity of defense but insist that radars should be built on military ranges rather than in forests. A recent protest action drew nearly 200 participants. Despite military promises to undertake compensatory planting, the conflict between national security interests and nature preservation in Allgäu remains sharp.