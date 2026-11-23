Morocco's UAV Component Exports Rise 60%

Morocco's exports of components and raw materials for unmanned aerial vehicles increased by 60%, according to the Transition Report 2026-27 published by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on November 17. The report specifies that this growth is recorded in the segment of inputs required for drone assembly, rather than in the trade of finished aircraft.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены The drone inspects the pipeline line against the background of the industrial complex

The document compares the average figures from 2019 to 2021 with data from 2024, indicating that sales of these Moroccan goods to foreign markets increased by a factor of 1.6. Morocco is grouped in the report with Slovenia and Slovakia, which demonstrated identical growth rates. Bulgaria doubled its supplies, while Serbia recorded the largest surge at 220%.

The EBRD provides growth coefficients but does not disclose absolute monetary values. Consequently, the actual scale of Morocco's shipments cannot be directly compared with other countries on the list, as identical percentage increases may stem from fundamentally different baseline volumes.

The calculations rely on BACI data from the CEPII Centre for Prospective Studies and International Information, which utilizes UN Comtrade statistics. CEPII reconciles declarations from exporting and importing countries, adjusting for discrepancies in freight and insurance. The analyzed period for Morocco includes data up to 2024.

The 60% figure reflects a change in export value. It does not indicate the volume of parts shipped, as there are no data on tonnage or unit prices, nor does it reveal the share of added value created directly by Moroccan industry.

For the export of finished drones, the EBRD applies a different classification under position 8806 of the Harmonized System 2022, categorizing aircraft by maximum takeoff weight. In this segment, China dominates, holding 64.8% of the world's small drone exports and 36.9% of medium-sized drones. Turkey accounts for 41.2% of the large aircraft market, while the United States holds a 20.7% share.