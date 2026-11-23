Iran's NIGC Targets 1 Billion Cubic Meters in Gas Savings via Boiler and Industrial Retrofits

Iran's National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) has pivoted its operational strategy away from increasing extraction volumes toward reducing end-user waste, a shift driven by structural supply constraints. The program targets physical inefficiencies in combustion systems across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, redirecting preserved gas volumes to high-value industrial processes.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Boiler room

During the current 1405 financial year, NIGC completed upgrades in 9,954 boilers, with the majority of these interventions located in the Isfahan, Khorasan-Razavi, and North Khorasan provinces. The company also expanded its network of intelligent temperature control devices, installing 2,815 units compared to 1,500 in the previous 1404 year. The highest concentration of these smart controllers was deployed in South Khorasan, Kurdistan, and Mazandaran. NIGC projects these specific hardware replacements will save 8.276 million cubic meters of gas.

In the industrial sector, the modernization is targeted at high-consumption manufacturing processes. Brick manufacturers are replacing traditional kilns with tunnel and roller-type systems. The glass and cement industries are installing heat recovery systems and new burners. Bakeries are swapping outdated ovens for indirect heating models, a change that reduces gas consumption by 50% to 75% per unit.

To execute this scale of physical retrofit, the Ministry of Energy engaged private energy efficiency operators. NIGC has signed contracts with 111 such private companies. The company's general director, Saeed Taghi, estimates that the aggregate fuel savings by the end of the fiscal year will exceed 1 billion cubic meters. This preserved volume is intended to offset budgetary fuel subsidies and supply high-technology sectors.

The broader scope of the program includes the following number of facilities targeted for intervention across key sectors:

Residential sector: 2,337,804 units

Government and religious sites: 19,938 units

Commercial sector: 5,329 units

Agriculture: 2,283 units

Industry: 609 units

Power plants: 7 units