Armenian Agricultural Exports to Russia Collapse by 99.6%

In June 2026, shipments of Armenian fruits and vegetables to Russia fell by 99.6%, dropping from 27,900 tons to just 110 tons, according to data from the Armenian Food Safety Service cited by ArmenianReport. The broader export of agricultural products contracted by 74.5%.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Սէրուժ Ուրիշեան (Serouj Ourishian), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Mount Ararat and the Yerevan skyline

Russia has restricted imports of Armenian vegetables, fruits, flowers, fish, specific types of alcohol, and mineral water. The stated reason is violations of sanitary and phytosanitary requirements, but these measures are occurring against a backdrop of Yerevan's shifting geopolitical priorities. S&P Global Ratings estimates that these Russian restrictions could impact approximately 2% of Armenia's GDP.

The economic transmission is most acute in agriculture. In 2025, Russia accounted for 93% of Armenia's fruit exports, 98% of vegetable exports, and 97% of fish and seafood exports. Additionally, 84% of exported strong alcohol from Armenia was destined for the Russian market. Sales of Armenian brandy in Russia declined by 12.2% in the first half of 2026, while wine sales dropped by 11.8%.

Total trade between Armenia and Russia fell by 21.5% from January to May 2026, a decrease of $567 million. While the EU has allocated a €270 million support package for Armenia over four years, this contrasts sharply with the nearly $3 billion in goods Armenia exported to Russia in 2025 alone.

The reduction in export revenues affects not only farmers but also processing plants, logistics providers, and commercial entities, with potential downstream impacts on public budgets funding education, healthcare, and social assistance. Russian markets have demonstrated the capacity to substitute Armenian goods with alternatives from other suppliers, whereas Armenian producers face greater difficulty finding equivalent buyers in new markets. This divergence in substitution elasticity places the adjustment burden primarily on the exporting side.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has cited the need to ensure Armenia's sovereignty and security in explaining the country's shift in foreign policy. While Western partners have offered political and financial support, the immediate economic consequence is a reduction in market access and revenue. The capacity of the EU market to absorb Armenian agricultural and alcohol exports at the previous scale remains to be demonstrated, leaving the fiscal impact on domestic businesses and households as the primary observable effect of the current trade dynamics.