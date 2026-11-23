NHS Raises Minimum Winter Heating Temperature for UK Residents 65+ to 21°C

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) has refined its heating guidelines for residents aged 65 and older, specifically those born before 1961. The updated recommendation sets the minimum indoor temperature at 21°C (70°F), a 3°C increase from the standard advice of 18°C (64°F).

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use An elderly man examines a retro-thermometer among the document archive

NHS officials attribute this adjustment to physiological changes associated with aging. Older adults often exhibit a reduced ability to perceive cold and regulate heat exchange. Consequently, a person may fail to recognize they are getting cold and thus may not take necessary steps to raise the home temperature. The service notes that the most vulnerable populations-elderly individuals, children, and those with chronic respiratory or cardiovascular conditions-spend the majority of their time indoors.

Data cited by the NHS links residential heating levels directly to mortality risk. A study referenced by the service found that residents in the 25% of coldest homes face a 20% higher risk of death during the winter period compared to those living in the best-heated homes.

Maintaining indoor temperatures above 18°C is critical even for sedentary individuals wearing appropriate clothing. The NHS warns that exposure to colder environments can increase blood pressure and promote blood clotting, which may lead to strokes or heart attacks. Overall, lower ambient temperatures are associated with increased morbidity and mortality, with those unable to adequately respond to cold stress due to age-related changes suffering the most.