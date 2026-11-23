Study Suggests Ancient Trepanation Was Used to Lower Intracranial Pressure

Researchers at the University of La Laguna have proposed a new hypothesis regarding the medical purpose of ancient trepanation. They suggest that the procedure may have functioned as a cranial decompression method to reduce intracranial pressure, rather than serving solely as a ritualistic act.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Сергей Белов is licensed under publiс domain Ancient human skeletons

The study, published in the journal World Neurosurgery, analyzes skeletal remains from Tenerife and the Cusco region of Peru. Researchers Levandro Castaño and Emilio González examined skulls from Baranco del Agua de Dios, where they identified signs of large injuries accompanied by bone tissue healing. These markers indicate that the patients survived the surgical intervention.

Comparative evidence from Peru

Support for the therapeutic purpose of the procedure is drawn from data in Peru. In the Cusco region, 109 holes on 66 skulls were analyzed. Approximately 83% of these cases show evidence that the individual survived the procedure. The presence of repeated trepanation series in some patients resembles the modern treatment of chronic subdural hematomas. The authors posit that ancient healers likely relied on empirical observation, noting how cranial opening alleviated symptoms following trauma.

Diagnostic limitations

The authors advise caution regarding these conclusions. Without computerized tomography, it is difficult to distinguish between marks made by medical instruments, consequences of violence, or natural bone degradation. Currently, the theory of decompressive surgery among the Guanches remains a plausible hypothesis supported by indirect anthropological evidence. While hundreds of pathological cases were found among 696 individuals analyzed on Gran Canaria, there is no direct proof of intentional surgical decompression in that dataset.