The Department of Agriculture of the Philippines recorded drought-related damage on 323,419 hectares of farmland as of November 20, with total losses reaching 10.44 billion pesos. Of the 311,289 metric tons of agricultural products destroyed, corn accounted for the largest share at 5.63 billion pesos, or 56.43% of the total, while rice crops represented 3.65 billion pesos, or 36.54%.
Experts warn that these figures represent only the lower bound of actual losses. Astro C. Del Castillo, managing director of First Grade Finance, Inc., stated that current statistics are not the ceiling. Under a negative scenario, he projects that total damages could exceed 60 billion pesos. The peak of the drought is expected in the fourth quarter, a critical period for planting new crops that risk dying before harvest.
Perla L. Gines, head of operational planning for field programs at the Department of Agriculture, indicated that the cumulative damage from this El Niño season is projected to surpass the 2023-2024 event, which caused 57.78 billion pesos in losses to the country's agricultural sector. Sustained high temperatures threaten food security, as the upcoming peak may prove more severe than the previous record period.
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