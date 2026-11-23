Finnish councilman files 11 legal challenges against Russia border closure

Finnish city council member Ivan Devyatkin has filed eleven legal challenges against the closure of the border with Russia, according to a report by Finnish broadcaster Yle on November 22. Ten of these appeals were submitted to the Supreme Administrative Court of Finland, while one was directed to the European Court of Human Rights.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Nicolas Höpfner, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Finnish border

Devyatkin, a dual citizen of Russia and Finland who moved to the neighboring country approximately 14 years ago, was elected to the Lahti city council in 2025. His political trajectory has been marked by conflicts with party leadership over his stance on Russia. Initially, he sought candidacy under the Social Democratic Party but lost their support after refusing to condemn Russia's military operation in Ukraine in specific required formulations. Although Devyatkin stated he opposed war and violence in general, party officials determined that his phrasing was insufficient.

He subsequently ran and was elected as a member of the Left Alliance. However, his tenure in this party also ended in expulsion. The party leadership first removed him from the parliamentary group and later expelled him from the party entirely, citing events for Russian-speaking pensioners involving the Russian consulate. At these gatherings, Russian state awards were presented. Party officials viewed this as impermissible facilitation of Russian influence, whereas Devyatkin maintained that the events focused on pension issues and that he was unaware of the award ceremony in advance.

Devyatkin now works within his own group, "Inclusive Democracy." His legal challenges address specific impacts on Finnish residents since the border closed in November 2023, including family separation, difficulties in collecting Russian pensions, and restricted travel to relatives. Devyatkin noted that his own journey to see family via Norway and Murmansk took approximately three days. He proposes allowing limited border crossings by prior registration while maintaining necessary security measures.

While Finnish authorities cite threats of organized migration from Russia as the reason for the closure, the legal disputes highlight the procedural mechanisms available to challenge such executive decisions in Finnish courts. Devyatkin retains his elected mandate, continuing his political activity despite being excluded from the structures of two major parties.