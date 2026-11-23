Kazakhstan's State Procurement Fails to Boost Domestic Manufacturing Utilization

Kazakhstan's heavy reliance on state procurement has failed to translate into stable, long-term utilization of domestic manufacturing capacity, according to Dania Esipova, the deputy speaker of the Mazhilis. She highlighted a significant disconnect between reported procurement volumes and the actual share of locally produced goods in key economic sectors, noting that high purchase orders do not equate to sustained industrial output.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Disruption of supply chains. Production shop

Data presented by the lawmaker indicates that in the first half of the current year, the share of Kazakh products in the oil and gas sector's procurement stood at just 21%. For subsoil users in the solid mineral sector, the figure was even lower at 17%. Consequently, the country continues to import basic industrial necessities, including cables, pumps, valves, and chemical reagents, rather than utilizing domestic production.

Esipova identified specific structural flaws in the support mechanisms for local manufacturers. The registry of commodity producers, for instance, fails to distinguish between companies engaged in deep raw material processing and those performing only assembly work. Furthermore, long-term offtake contracts, which are intended to secure demand for future production, are frequently replaced by short-term agreements designed to meet corporate key performance indicators rather than support industry growth. Financial accessibility remains a barrier as well; many enterprises cannot access preferential financing from the state holding "Baiterek" or other development institutions due to high project selection thresholds, while commercial credit rates remain at 16% or higher.

In the agricultural sector, import dependence persists in areas requiring full-cycle agricultural machinery, high-value packaging materials, and agrochemicals. Despite the processing industry's share of industrial production reaching 49% (370 billion tenge) by the end of 2025-exceeding the mining sector's share by 4.7%-Esipova argued that this growth lacks a synergistic effect due to the absence of a guaranteed domestic demand system.

This lack of long-term sales guarantees creates a cyclical bottleneck: producers cannot reduce unit costs without increasing output volumes, but they cannot scale production without confirmed demand, leading buyers to revert to imports. To break this cycle, the deputy speaker proposed reserving a portion of procurement volumes specifically for local manufacturers and establishing legal guarantees for the fulfillment of offtake contracts, thereby preventing unilateral condition revisions or payment delays."}