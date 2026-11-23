Poland Construction Output Falls 9.3% YoY in October 2026 Amid Payment Irregularities

Preliminary data from Poland's Central Statistical Office (GUS) indicate that construction and installation output, measured in constant prices, declined by 9.3% year-over-year in October 2026. This negative trend was recorded across all sectors of the construction industry. In contrast, output rose by 5.5% compared to September 2026. After adjusting for seasonal factors, the annual drop stands at 6.6%, while the month-over-month increase is 2.3%.

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Construction industry representatives attribute the decline in output less to seasonal weather conditions and more to structural issues in market operations. A primary concern cited is the irregularity of contract payments, which imposes significant financial strain on contractors. Additionally, companies report a decrease in both the volume and total value of new orders. There is also a noted shift in operational structure: the share of work delegated to subcontractors is increasing, suggesting a redistribution of risks and margins within the supply chain.

These figures suggest that the reduction in measured production reflects imbalances in cash flows and management practices rather than a simple drop in final demand. The combination of a sharp year-over-year decline and a modest month-over-month rise indicates a sector characterized by high volatility and heavy dependence on calendrical and payment cycles, rather than a stable trend of either recovery or contraction.