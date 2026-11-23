Hungarian Developer Cordia Launches 10/90 Payment Scheme for Final Phase of Budapest Residences

Hungarian developer Cordia has reached the final construction phase of two flagship residential projects in Budapest, Sasad Resort and Woodland, while simultaneously altering the financial entry terms for buyers. The key operational change is a new payment structure known as the "10/90" scheme, which decouples the purchase commitment from the capital outlay. Under these terms, a buyer pays only 10% of the property value upon signing the contract, with the remaining 90% due solely at the point of key handover. This structure allows investors to lock in current pricing while retaining liquidity in the interim, shifting the financial burden from the construction period to the completion stage.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Rbalint, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ People of Hungary

Sasad Resort is located in the Jóbuda district, at the intersection of Szőllősi and Madárhegy streets, adjacent to the protected natural area of Rupp-hegy. The final phase, designated as Park, consists of low-rise buildings of three stories containing 67 units. The development features a closed territory exceeding 8,000 square meters, a scale of private green space uncommon in dense urban environments. Architectural planning increases the distance between structures to maximize natural ventilation and resident privacy.

Woodland is situated in the 9th district of Budapest, near the Millennium business center and Haller Park. The project's economic distinction lies in its eligibility for a 5% Value Added Tax (VAT) refund for buyers. This preference stems from the site's classification as "brownfield" land-former industrial zones targeted for redevelopment-allowing the state to stimulate restoration through tax incentives for residential purchase. The facility includes an outdoor pool, a fitness center with sauna and jacuzzi, and communal amenities such as a coworking space, billiards, and poker rooms. Penthouse units are equipped with water recirculation systems. The developer positions these units as assets for both residence and long-term rental, citing proximity to major transport nodes and office clusters, though potential buyers are advised to assess currency risks and local tax implications.