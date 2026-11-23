Philippine equity rebound depends on easing inflation and firm peso

Lawrence Lee, president and chief executive officer of CTS Global Equity Group, told investors in Cebu City on Nov. 6, 2026, that a sustained rebound in the Philippine stock market hinges on a specific convergence of macroeconomic conditions: easing inflation, lower oil prices, and a stronger peso.

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Speaking at a forum hosted by COL Financial, Lee outlined the operational mechanics behind his outlook. He identified the 10-year government bond yield as a critical gauge for equity recovery, noting that declining yields alongside a firmer currency would provide structural support for share prices. However, he cautioned that these local indicators remain exposed to external headwinds, specifically the upward trajectory of US Treasury yields and the US Dollar Index (DXY), which can exert continued pressure on the Philippine market.

The discussion shifted from macroeconomic constraints to investor strategy. Lee argued that current market volatility, while challenging, creates a valuation window for fundamentally sound companies. As share prices adjust downward, he advised investors to look beyond short-term fluctuations and focus on firms demonstrating resilient earnings, active share buyback programs, and clear long-term growth trajectories.

Lee emphasized the necessity of a disciplined investment approach, urging participants to prioritize quality and risk management over reactive trading based on immediate market movements. The session served as part of COL Financial's broader effort to provide clients with navigational guidance as they assess opportunities within a dynamic investment environment.