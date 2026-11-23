Data Center Expansion in São Paulo Strains Water and Grid Capacity

Data center construction interest in São Paulo state has surged, with Google Trends queries for the topic rising 170% over the past year. Behind this digital expansion lies significant physical infrastructure change, exemplified by the October 2025 approval by the ONS operator for power supply to a new data center in the municipality of Atibaia, backed by initial investments of 3 billion reais.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Eugenio Hansen, OFS, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Flag of Brazil

While internet services appear as an invisible cloud to end users, they function as heavy industrial loads at the territorial level. Servers demand uninterrupted power and constant cooling, turning data centers into major infrastructure burdens on local environments. Carlos Bocui, president of the Brazilian Environmental Protection Institute (Proam), notes that construction begins with tree clearing and soil concreting, which provokes erosion. Operational servers generate excess heat, creating local heat zones, while the noise from powerful ventilation systems disrupts the peace of nearby residents.

The primary concern in regions like Atibaia is water consumption. The area is part of the PCJ river system connected to Cantareira. During droughts, data centers compete directly with the local population for water resources, a dynamic that threatens local ecosystems. "In periods of drought, when the need for server cooling increases and river levels drop, resource extraction for data centers can threaten population water supply and the survival of aquatic ecosystems," Bocui stated.

Consumption scales are substantial. According to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, hyperscale centers supporting artificial intelligence can consume up to 5 million gallons of water per day, a volume comparable to the needs of a city with a population of up to 50,000 people.

Regarding data sovereignty, experts remain skeptical of the notion that placing hardware within Brazil guarantees security. Theresa Carvalho, a professor at the Polytechnic School of the University of São Paulo (Poli-USP), points out that simple physical presence does not ensure safety if foreign entities own the assets, as they can embed backdoors in software for potential data leaks.

The Brazilian government attempts to regulate the sector through the Redata tax regime, which incentivizes green energy. However, this policy does not dictate site selection, as construction licensing decisions remain under municipal authority. "Brazil has a quality legal framework, but suffers from an acute lack of real control and oversight in the field of sustainable development," Carvalho noted.