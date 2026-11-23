Nepal's PM Shah to India for $2B Infrastructure and Trade Talks

Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah arrived in New Delhi for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Narendra Modi. This marks Shah's first foreign trip since assuming office in March 2026, signaling how the new government intends to structure its relationship with its largest neighbor.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Daniel Oberhaus, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ A mountain in Nepal

The agenda focuses on specific economic and infrastructure projects, shifting the dialogue from diplomatic gestures to practical cooperation. Key discussion points include energy, particularly hydropower, trade, and cross-border connectivity.

Specific mechanisms are currently being operationalized under this framework:

Financial support: A $2 billion development package is under discussion. Portion of these funds is designated for restoring Nepalese infrastructure and hydropower facilities damaged by glacial floods in August.

A $2 billion development package is under discussion. Portion of these funds is designated for restoring Nepalese infrastructure and hydropower facilities damaged by glacial floods in August. Transport connectivity: Leaders virtually launched the Saryu-Kamala Express, a weekly train connecting Ayodhya, India, and Janakpur-Dham, Nepal. Beyond its religious significance, the route stops at Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, and Jainta, expanding logistical access for residents of several Indian states and Nepalese regions.

Leaders virtually launched the Saryu-Kamala Express, a weekly train connecting Ayodhya, India, and Janakpur-Dham, Nepal. Beyond its religious significance, the route stops at Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, and Jainta, expanding logistical access for residents of several Indian states and Nepalese regions. Infrastructure: Plans are underway to open an integrated checkpoint at Banbasa in Uttarakhand state, which is expected to simplify trade and movement of people.

Plans are underway to open an integrated checkpoint at Banbasa in Uttarakhand state, which is expected to simplify trade and movement of people. Investment: Agreements are anticipated for investments in Nepal's healthcare, education, and energy sectors. The prime minister's delegation of 52 business leaders and the conduct of the Indo-Nepal Business Forum underscore the commercial priority of the visit.

Parallel discussions cover the expansion of the railway network, including the Jainta-Bidhupur-Bardibazar and Jogbani-Biratnagar lines, as well as the strategically significant Raxaul-Kathmandu railway project.

A preliminary meeting between Shah and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar reaffirmed the traditional format of "special friendship." However, the emphasis has shifted toward transit, energy, and resolving accumulated issues in bilateral trade. The visit demonstrates Nepal's pragmatic effort to utilize Indian resources for domestic infrastructure recovery, while New Delhi consolidates its presence in the neighbor's economy through specific investment packages and transport corridors.