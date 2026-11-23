Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah arrived in New Delhi for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Narendra Modi. This marks Shah's first foreign trip since assuming office in March 2026, signaling how the new government intends to structure its relationship with its largest neighbor.
The agenda focuses on specific economic and infrastructure projects, shifting the dialogue from diplomatic gestures to practical cooperation. Key discussion points include energy, particularly hydropower, trade, and cross-border connectivity.
Specific mechanisms are currently being operationalized under this framework:
Parallel discussions cover the expansion of the railway network, including the Jainta-Bidhupur-Bardibazar and Jogbani-Biratnagar lines, as well as the strategically significant Raxaul-Kathmandu railway project.
A preliminary meeting between Shah and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar reaffirmed the traditional format of "special friendship." However, the emphasis has shifted toward transit, energy, and resolving accumulated issues in bilateral trade. The visit demonstrates Nepal's pragmatic effort to utilize Indian resources for domestic infrastructure recovery, while New Delhi consolidates its presence in the neighbor's economy through specific investment packages and transport corridors.
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